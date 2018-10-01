10 days of wine at Sun Peaks Winter Okanagan Wine Festival

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society and Sun Peaks Resort will host the Winter Okanagan Wine Festival this coming January. Now in its 21st year, the festival will run from January 11 to 20, 2019.. This celebration of fine wine and local cuisine is complemented by one of Canada’s best features – legendary winter recreation.

This year’s intimate ten-day festival welcomes guests to enjoy an abundance of snowy outdoor activities paired with innovative wine and food events at the second largest ski resort in Canada.

The festival is infused with mountain personality. A fan favourite, the famous WestJet Progressive Tasting takes over 650 participants into the mountain air and ski-through village to taste Okanagan wineries’ diverse offerings. And that is only one of over 20 events during 10 days at Sun Peaks Resort.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

SUN PEAKS WINE AND DINE During the Sun Peaks Winter Okanagan Wine Festival, restaurants throughout the alpine village feature uniquely designed menus paired with British Columbia wines. It is a wonderful way to be introduced to the wines of British Columbia and you can try a different restaurant every day. Jan 11 - THE WINE CRAWL Helping you move into the weekend at a decent pace, is the best social party out there since New Year's Eve. Three groups of 100 will visit three separate venues at Sun Peaks as part of the 21st Annual Sun Peaks Winter Okanagan Wine Festival. 6:00pm to 9:00pm Jan 12- COMFORTS OF GRILLED CHEESE AND WINE Join one of the best cheese experts in Canada - David Beaudoin - to devour artisan grilled cheese sandwiches paired with amazing British Columbia wines. 7:00pm to 9:30pm Jan 13 SPARKLING BRUNCH Whether you opt for first tracks, or you sleep in, Starbucks Canada and the Okanagan Wine Festivals welcome you to a nutritious four-course, bubbly breakfast where each course is paired with a fresh French press coffee and a sparkling wine. 10:30am to 12:30pm Jan 14 - BLIND TASTING Join Kelly and his team at the Cahilty Creek Kitchen & Taphouse for their annual Blind Wine Tasting. No one is an expert here! In this relaxed and cozy setting, guests taste and try to identify four different British Columbia wines. 6:00pm to 10:00pm JAN 14 MOONLIGHT SNOWSHOE & MULLED WINE It is not the Winter Okanagan Wine Festival without a unique outdoor event. Experience the magic of a winter's night on a Moonlight Snowshoe Tour. 6:00pm to 9:00pm JAN 15 - HOUSE CONCERT WITH WINE Held at a local luxury home in Sun Peaks, this 2nd annual event brought to you by Bella Italia Mediterranean Restaurant will treat you to live music and wines paired to exquisite Mediterranean dishes. 7:00pm to 9:00pm JAN 15 - DINNER WITH CHEESE The Voyageur Bistro is bringing together fine local cheeses, a carefully paired house-made 5-course menu and amazing British Columbia wines. 7:00pm to 9:00pm JAN 16 - TASTE OF SUN PEAKS This wonderful food and wine evening has become the foodie event at the Sun Peaks Winter Okanagan Wine Festival. Enjoy the culinary diversity of restaurants and caterers from throughout Sun Peaks, as they come together to treat you to an evening of small plate creations, paired with British Columbia wines. 7:00pm to 9:00pm JAN 17 - EXPLORER SERIES Step back in time for an historic evening complete with a 5-course tasting menu and wine pairings with each course. 6:30pm to 9:00pm JAN 17 - THE THREE ELEMENTS Guests will take a private bus to a beautiful residence at Sun Peaks for a matched evening of Okanagan port-style wines, Canadian cheeses and locally-made chocolates. 7:00pm to 9:00pm JAN 18 - ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE & BC WINES - THE ANNUAL SEQUEL Calling all chocolate and wine lovers! Learn how these homemade chocolates are made and how they pair perfectly with selected British Columbia wines. 12:00pm to 1:30pm JAN 18 - SUN PEAKS PROGRESSIVE TASTING PRESENTED BY WESTJET WestJet is proud to present this one of a kind event! Imagine tasting wines from 30 different wineries, breathing fresh mountain air in one of the most awarded ski villages in North America, all while enjoying a great social evening. 6:00pm to 9:00pm JAN 19 - BEST OF BRITISH COLUMBIA WINES & CHEESES Join host David Beaudoin, British Columbia's renowned cheese expert, and a renowned Okanagan wine educator in a special afternoon seminar. 12:00pm to 2:00pm JAN 19 BC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR'S WINE AWARDS TUTORED DINNER The British Columbia Lieutenant Governor's Wine Awards are a result of partnership between Government House in Victoria and the Okanagan Wine Festivals. We reserve a rare selection of award-winning wines and present them at this exclusive event. 7:00pm to 10:00pm JAN 19 - MIXOLOGY TO MUSIC A local's favourite, come discover the ambience of Powder Hounds. Guests will enjoy a savoury two­-course dinner while sampling four of the house bartenders 'mixed' wine cocktails. 8:00pm to 11:00pm JAN 20 - VOYAGEUR BRUNCH Join Voyageur Bistro and start your day with an amazing culinary experience. This four-course Sunday brunch will feature all the best BC has to offer, including local cheeses, fruits from across the Okanagan and the best British Columbia proteins from the land and sea. 11:30am to 1:30pm

To get full event details, visit sunpeaksresort.com/21st-annual-sun-peaks-winter-okanagan-wine-festival. Tickets can be purchased through Tourism Sun Peaks’ Central Reservations at 1-877-212-7107.