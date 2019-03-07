UBCO students give back during reading week

UBC Okanagan students once again volunteered time during their reading week break to help local charities through the Pushor Mitchell United Way Day of Caring® Program. More than 65 students coordinated by the UBC Okanagan Community Service Learning program donated over 200 hours of time in 12 projects.

Arion Therapeutic Farm, Canadian Red Cross, Central Okanagan Food Bank, City of Kelowna CNC Family Day event, Hands in Service, HOPE Outreach, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, Freedoms Door, Kelowna Gospel Mission, Okanagan Men's Shed, and YMCA received help from participating students. Projects included indoor cleaning, painting, event support and resource kit creation.

The Pushor Mitchell United Way Day of Caring® is a unique opportunity for an employee, student or other volunteer groups to support local non-profit organizations by completing a project (that the non-profit might not otherwise have the manpower or resources for). United Way coordinates the projects by matching up the charities with the volunteer teams.