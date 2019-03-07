Short-term rental regulations moving forward

Council took another step toward approving regulations for short-term rentals in Kelowna, giving first reading to a Zoning Bylaw amendment for short-term rental accommodations.

The regulations would allow short-term rentals in an operator’s principal residence in residential and mixed-use commercial zones, though they would not be allowed in secondary suites or carriage houses. Currently, short-term rentals are only allowed in some commercial zones. Select tourist areas would continue to allow short-term rentals without being limited to an operator’s principal residence. Anyone looking to operate a short-term rental would need to obtain a business licence.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed regulations at a public hearing on March 12 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Written feedback may be submitted by 4 p.m. on March 11, either by email to cityclerk@kelowna.ca or by letter to the Office of the City Clerk, 1435 Water Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1J4.

As part of the Healthy Housing Strategy, this key direction will balance the interest in having short-term rentals with the need to protect long-term rentals, ensure that short-term accommodations are good neighbours, and maintain fairness among short-term accommodation providers. Business licensing will also support more proactive compliance and enforcement of short-term rental regulations.