Advertisement

Select Page

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Viva L’Italia with Jens Lindemann

Posted by | Feb 9, 2018 | , |

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Viva L’Italia with Jens Lindemann

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is presented Viva L’Italia this February.  The concert will feature music from Italy, from baroque concertos, inspired by dances, to the drama of opera, to the grandeur of the landscape.

Three performance take place:

  • Kelowna Community Theatre
    Friday, February 16, 7:30 pm
  • Penticton Cleland Theatre
    Saturday, February 17, 7:30 pm
  • Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
    Sunday, February 18, 7:00 pm.

The OSO is pleased to present Jens Lindemann on trumpet as the guest artist. Lindemann is Canada’s leading trumpet soloist and the only solo brass player to be awarded the Order of Canada. Currently living in Los Angeles and teaching at UCLA, he has performed across the globe with leading orchestras, jazz bands and in solo recitals.  He has performed at Carnegie Hall and in a solo recital for Queen Elizabeth II. For five years he was the principal trumpet with the Canadian Brass, Canada’s premiere brass ensemble.

Lindemann will play three concertos with the OSO.  He will dazzle on the piccolo trumpet in a baroque concerto by Albinoni, perform the Concerto for Two Trumpets by Vivaldi with OSO principal trumpet, Audrey Patterson, and perform Dreaming of the Masters by Alan Gilliland.  Dreaming of the Masters was written for Lindemann and pays tribute to some of the great jazz trumpeters of a bygone era.

Lindemann will also lead a clinic for trumpet players on Saturday, February 17 at the Forum in Kelowna.

The OSO will open the performance with the Overture from Verdi’s dramatic opera Nabucco and will close on a grand scale with Ottorino Respighi's Pines of Rome the featured piece for our annual side-by-side concert which will see the OSO and the OSYO (Youth Orchestra), a total of 120 players, on stage for an exhilarating finale.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is the third largest professional Symphony Orchestra in British Columbia; entertaining residents of the Okanagan Valley and visitors from around the globe with symphonic music since 1960.

Tickets for all shows are also available online at www.okanagansymphony.com/tickets/

Photo courtesy of trumpetjens.com

Related Post

Lake Country calls out to artists
Freestyle skier to speak at UBC Okanagan athletics...
Gryphon Trio returns to Mary Irwin Theatre 

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

Lake Country calls out to artists
Freestyle skier to speak at UBC Okanagan athletics...
Gryphon Trio returns to Mary Irwin Theatre 
Barenaked Ladies to be inducted into Canadian Musi...

Upcoming Events

Feb
9
Fri
6:00 pm HOPE in Her Eyes @ The Laurel Packing House
HOPE in Her Eyes @ The Laurel Packing House
Feb 9 @ 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
HOPE in Her Eyes @ The Laurel Packing House | Kelowna | BC | Canada
Two local organizations have joined together to draw parallels and create compassionate awareness of the trials and tribulations of being a marginalized woman, both locally (represented by a night in the shoes of a homeless[...]
8:00 pm Snowed In Comedy Tour – 10 Year ... @ Kelowna Community Theatre
Snowed In Comedy Tour – 10 Year ... @ Kelowna Community Theatre
Feb 9 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Snowed In Comedy Tour - 10 Year Anniversary @ Kelowna Community Theatre | Kelowna | BC | Canada
The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned in to a Canadian success story. Celebrating it’s tenth year. In a market still dominated by American acts with American TV credits a small Canadian comedy tour has[...]
Feb
10
Sat
12:00 pm Sip with your Sweetheart – wine ... @ Westside Wine Trail
Sip with your Sweetheart – wine ... @ Westside Wine Trail
Feb 10 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Sip with your Sweetheart - wine & chocolate @ Westside Wine Trail | West Kelowna | BC | Canada
Smiling sweethearts and happy wine sippers are expected to hit the Westside Wine Trail on February 10th & 11th for the annual “Sip with Your Sweetheart” event, in celebration of Valentine’s Day. It is year[...]
7:30 pm Old Love
Old Love
Feb 10 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Old Love
The story spans 30 years and half a dozen meetings between Bud, a salesman, and Molly, his boss’s wife. One of them is smitten from the very first meeting – the other, let’s just say[...]

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match