Select Page

Okanagan curlers aiming for Olympics

Posted by | Nov 29, 2017 | |

Hurry and cheer hard for the home team during the 2017 Roar of the Rings.

Curlers John Morris and his Vernon rink – including Jim Cotter, second stone Catlin Schneider and lead Tyrel Griffith – will be throwing stones in Ottawa Dec. 2 to 10 in hopes of making the 2018 Winter Olympics in February.

“To get back to an Olympic trials is quite a process, it takes a few years, so to get back there feels absolutely phenomenal,” says Cotter.

It’s déjà vu for the team – though they’re hoping for a different result than last time.

Four years ago, Morris, Cotter and Griffith made it all the way to the Roar of the Rings final before losing to eventual Olympic gold-medalist Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Cotter called the loss “a motivator.”

“To get that close lights a fire under you, and you definitely want to put yourself back in that position. To be that close just makes you that much more hungry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Morris – who won Olympic gold in 2010 playing third for Kevin Martin – said the team learned from the loss.

“There were just a lot of emotions in that game, and I think we let off the gas pedal a bit and we weren’t at our sharpest in the final. So, we’re going to prepare for a grind for the entire event and we won’t let up one inch until the very last rock is thrown,” he says.

“That will be the biggest difference.”

The Winter Olympics will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

For tickets and/or more information, visit the Roar of the Rings.

If you want to follow along, live scoring, standings and stats for the tournament are available here.

Related Post

New year brings new part-time viticulture courses ...
Stuart Park: Outdoor skating in downtown Kelowna
DOJA makes marijuana moves in Okanagan

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We’re now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

Current Issue

 New year brings new part-time viticulture courses ...
Stuart Park: Outdoor skating in downtown Kelowna
Sacred Sounds
DOJA makes marijuana moves in Okanagan

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events.

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match