Lake Country Children's Festival features more activities this year

The Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival (presented by TD Bank) event happens at the Lake Country Community Complex on March 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oot N’ Oots starts at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Youth Talent Competition 12:30-2:00 p.m. and a beautiful cultural performance by Ukrainian Dancers at 2:15 p.m. The festival features popcorn, cotton candy, face painting, henna, sparkle tattoos, and creative balloons.

Admission to the Children’s Festival is by donation with all donations going towards sustaining the event. Suggested donation for Admission is: $2/Child, $5 Adult, $10/Family.

The Lake Country Museum hosts a historical photo booth and features the Teen Vocal Competition (ages 10-18) in the Creekside Theatre. Prizes are vocal lessons and performance opportunities. Candidates in a solo, duo, or group perform one song, using a backtrack or an instrument. Judges are a mix of professional musicians, pro-adjudicators and music producers. Pre-registration is required by email to jennifer.boal@hotmail.com.