Advertisement

Select Page

Juno nominated Oliver Swain performing with On Root Project

Posted by | Feb 27, 2018 | |

Juno nominated Oliver Swain performing with On Root Project

Oliver Swain, a Juno and WCMA nominated Americana and Folk-Noir musician, headlines this Saturday, March 3 at Milkcrate Records, Kelowna, in support of the On Root Project. Swain is joined by musicians Leila Neverland and Sandy McAfee.

The On Root Project was founded by local artist Chelsea Robinson (pictured below) in an effort to draw attention to the clear-cutting of the old growth forest and as a way to raise funds for collaborative stewardship programming.

“Last summer we held an artist and scientist residency in Haida Gwaii,” said Robinson. “Sandy McAfee and Oliver Swain were both participants and will be performing the songs they created in exchange for their experience.”

Robinson will be heading to Haida Gwaii again this year, collaborating with musicians, scientists, and artists to continue raising awareness and taking action.

“Haida Gwaii is the most beautiful place on earth you’ve never heard of. But it’s about to get ugly. One of the world's natural seven wonders is being clear-cut to the point of no return,” said Robinson “and it’s time for us to do something about it. As part of our efforts, we are thrilled to welcome Oliver Swain to Kelowna to join our local musicians, artists, and community. It’s also going to be a lot of fun.”

Oliver Swain resides in Victoria where he frequently takes solo journeys into the rugged BC wilderness to fuel his original take on songwriting and traditional playing and singing styles. “This music was taught to us as much by plants and animals as by ancestors and lovers. Nothing is impossible with this music, nothing is out of reach,” said Swain.

On March 3, the audience will hear the rest of the On Root Project story and discover the findings of the first and last artists who took part in the program. People will also experience a full concert with feature artist Oliver Swain, all taking place at Milkcrate Records at their new location on Lawrence Ave.

Tickets and more information are available at www.heartinthehouse.ca

Related Post

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Viva L’Italia...
Freestyle skier to speak at UBC Okanagan athletics...
Gryphon Trio returns to Mary Irwin Theatre 

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Viva L’Italia...
Freestyle skier to speak at UBC Okanagan athletics...
Gryphon Trio returns to Mary Irwin Theatre 
Barenaked Ladies to be inducted into Canadian Musi...

Upcoming Events

Feb
28
Wed
6:00 pm Communal Table Dinner Series @ Quails' Gate
Communal Table Dinner Series @ Quails' Gate
Feb 28 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Communal Table Dinner Series @ Quails' Gate | West Kelowna | BC | Canada
Join us on Wednesday’s for our long table dinners, each time exploring a different theme or region in the world. Enjoy 3 family-style courses for $55 per person (plus tax & gratuity). January 10: France[...]
Mar
3
Sat
11:00 am Lake Country Children’s Festival... @ Creekside Theatre
Lake Country Children’s Festival... @ Creekside Theatre
Mar 3 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Lake Country Children's Festival presented by TD @ Creekside Theatre | Lake Country | BC | Canada
Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival presented by TD returns for the third annual celebration. Over 30 interactive childrens activity booths, theatre performances, Global Children’s Village, and much much more. More information will be released early[...]
7:00 pm Amuse! eat, drink, & be social 2018 @ Okanagan College
Amuse! eat, drink, & be social 2018 @ Okanagan College
Mar 3 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Amuse! eat, drink, & be social 2018 @ Okanagan College | Kelowna | BC | Canada
AMUSE! eat, drink, & be social A Culinary Showcase for Social Foodies The Okanagan’s favorite social foodie event is back with a new look. Eat, drink, & be social at AMUSE ON Saturday, MARCH 3,[...]
Mar
6
Tue
7:00 pm Johnny Reid: Revival Live Tour @ Prospera Place
Johnny Reid: Revival Live Tour @ Prospera Place
Mar 6 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Johnny Reid: Revival Live Tour @ Prospera Place | Kelowna | BC | Canada
JOHNNY REID ANNOUNCES “REVIVAL” 2018 NATIONAL TOUR LIVE WITH HIS BIG BAND THE SOUL PROVIDERS & SPECIAL GUESTS GLASS TIGER BRAND NEW ALBUM “REVIVAL” IS AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE TODAY 11/3 Fan Club Pre-sale Begins November 6[...]

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match