Advertisement

Select Page

Indigenous carving course takes shape at Okanagan College

Posted by | Feb 16, 2018 | |

Indigenous carving course takes shape at Okanagan College

An internationally renowned master carver and Indigenous artist is setting up shop at Okanagan College this winter to pass on the traditional skills and knowledge he has honed over a 25-year career working with wood.

Darren McKenzie is a Cree and Métis artist from Vancouver. Fueled by a desire to inspire the next generation of carvers, he recently worked with the College to develop a new course – Indigenous Wood Sculpting – that will run from March 2-18, at the Kelowna campus.

“This course is a bit of a hybrid,” explains McKenzie, who began his career as an illustrator and painter before turning to carving in the early 1990s. “It will be a blend of traditional carving and Indigenous wood carving, but it’s going to be very open-ended. We’ll delve into any techniques and styles the students want to learn.”

The course will also cater to students of all skill levels.

“There will be something for everyone,” says McKenzie. “We’ll work through everything from basic drawing, design and carving, to some more advanced elements.”
uction of Salish Artist Gerry Sheena. He then went on to complete an intensive four-year apprenticeship with master carver Ken Mowatt at the ‘Ksan Historical Village and Museum in Hazelton, B.C.

His work has been displayed extensively at museums and galleries across North America over the past three decades, from the Museum of Arts and Design in New York to a solo exhibition at the Art Gallery of Regina to the Douglas Reynolds in Vancouver.

Throughout that time, McKenzie has remained committed to sharing what he has learned along the way with budding artists. He hopes this course might encourage new carvers to pick up the tools of his trade.

“I’m always excited to hang out with like-minded people and pass on my knowledge,” says McKenzie. “I hope everyone comes away inspired to keep on learning and keep on carving.”

The course runs Friday evenings and weekends. More information is available at okanagan.bc.ca/indigenouscarving.

Related Post

Team BC reaches championship round at 2018 Scottie...
8,000 to dine around Thompson Okanagan
Penticton to host Wild Card game at 2018 Scotties

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

Team BC reaches championship round at 2018 Scottie...
8,000 to dine around Thompson Okanagan
Penticton to host Wild Card game at 2018 Scotties
Van Osch sisters to represent BC at 2018 Scotties

Upcoming Events

Feb
17
Sat
6:00 pm Magical Night of Laughter – Love...
Magical Night of Laughter – Love...
Feb 17 @ 6:00 pm – 9:15 pm
Magical Night of Laughter - Love·Gives·Back Campaign 2018
Join us for the 4th Annual “A Magical Night of Laughter – Love Gives Back Campaign” at the KLO Theatre Okanagan College Saturday February 17th 2018! Featuring 2 winning performers: Comedian Tim Nutt and the magical[...]
7:30 pm Sister Act – The Musical @ Kelowna Actors Studio
Sister Act – The Musical @ Kelowna Actors Studio
Feb 17 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Sister Act - The Musical @ Kelowna Actors Studio | Kelowna | BC | Canada
February 7 – 25, 2018 Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film. Sing Hallelujah for this new, ridiculously fun, feel-good musical that will have you jumping to your[...]
Feb
18
Sun
7:30 pm Sister Act – The Musical @ Kelowna Actors Studio
Sister Act – The Musical @ Kelowna Actors Studio
Feb 18 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Sister Act - The Musical @ Kelowna Actors Studio | Kelowna | BC | Canada
February 7 – 25, 2018 Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film. Sing Hallelujah for this new, ridiculously fun, feel-good musical that will have you jumping to your[...]
8:00 pm The Sheepdogs @ Kelowna Community Theatre
The Sheepdogs @ Kelowna Community Theatre
Feb 18 @ 8:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The Sheepdogs @ Kelowna Community Theatre | Kelowna | BC | Canada
Sale Dates and Times: Public Onsale : Fri, 17 Nov 2017 at 10:00 AM

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match