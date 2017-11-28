Select Page

Heavenly sounds, cosmic images in Kelowna

Nov 28, 2017

Be submersed in ancient multicultural tales through visceral visual storytelling and live music.

Music of the Heavens is coming to the Mary Irwin Theatre in Rotary Centre for the Arts on Thursday, Nov. 30. The multicultural, multimedia presentation explores stories from the diverse fabric of Canadian and Indigenous society.

The show blends animated images and melodies in real time.

“It is an immersive experience that marries the traditional art forms with modern technology and contemporary expression,” say organizers.

A team from the Centre for Culture and Technology at UBC Okanagan worked with media artist and composer Kenneth Newby to create the show, with music performed live by The Orchid Ensemble.

The artists re-interpret the cosmological stories and oral histories from their own cultural heritages, including Greek, Chinese, and the Indigenous’ Haudenosaunee culture.

“Each story is connected to a season, and characters from the heavenly world travel through time and space as the night unfolds, highlighting different cultural beliefsm.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, as well as a $50 Family Rate for two adults and two students. They are available at the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office at 250-717-5304 or online.

To find out more about Music of the Heavens visit the UBC blog.

What: Music of the Heavens: audio-visual inter-arts performance

Who: UBC Okanagan’s Centre for Culture and Technology and Vancouver’s Orchid Ensemble

When: Thursday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mary Irwin Theatre, Rotary Centre for the Arts

 

