Gryphon Trio returns to Mary Irwin Theatre 

Jan 30, 2018

Chamber Music Kelowna is proud to present the Gryphon Trio for one performance only, Friday, February 2 at 7:30 pm at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Celebrating their 25th anniversary season, two-time Juno award winning Gryphon Trio kicked off their western tour earlier this week with over 12 performances scheduled in British Columbia, Alberta, and Washington state.

The trio, violinist Annalee Patipatanakoon, cellist Roman Borys and pianist Jamie Parker continue to impress international audiences and press with performances that "bring out the kind of delicacy and sensuous beauty that's often overlooked." (BBC Music Magazine). The concert program will include Canadian composer Dinuk Wijeratne's Love Triangle, a work commissioned by the Gryphon Trio, Haydn's Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major, Hob. XV:29, and the gorgeous Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major by Brahms.

Gryphon Trio has firmly established itself as one of the world’s preeminent piano trios, garnering acclaim and impressing international audiences with its highly refined, dynamic and memorable performances. With over 75 new commissioned works, 19 chamber music recordings, and a repertoire that ranges from traditional to contemporary and from European classicism to modern-day multimedia, the Gryphons are committed to redefining chamber music for the 21st century.

Limited single tickets may be still available and can be purchased through the RCA box office at 250-717-5304 or online at rotarycentreforthearts.com.

 

Chamber Music Kelowna 

Chamber Music Kelowna presents an annual classical chamber music concert series featuring acclaimed provincial, national and international artists; facilitates youth outreach programs; provides scholarships for young aspiring musicians; supports emerging artists and showcases the work of Canadian composers. Information about Chamber Music Kelowna, the subscription series and upcoming concerts can be found at chambermusickelowna.ca.

 

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

