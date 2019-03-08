Blue Man Group comes to Penticton

The Blue Man Group stops by Penticton's South Okanagan Event Centre on their World Tour on April 23 and 24, at 8 p.m. The award-winning stage show is known for its' trio of bald and blue performers.

For over 25 years, Blue Man Group has earned a reputation in the global entertainment industry by blending art, technology, music, and comedy to create interactive experiences. Audiences will rock, laugh and party as three bald, blue characters explore the world and discover surprises at every turn.

The World Tour showcases classic Blue Man Group favorites along with brand new content featuring new music, fresh stories, custom instruments, and sensory stimulating graphics.

Ticket Information

Tickets available on March 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets purchases are available by phone at 1-877-763-2849, the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, at www.blueman.com/world-tour/buy-tickets, or www.valleyfirsttix.com.