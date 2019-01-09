Big White's Jr. Chef Challenge embraces young culinary talent

The next chef to keep an eye on at Big White is just 12 years old. Kelowna-based Raajin Hoonjan beat out 21 other aspiring young chefs, including his 10 year old sister Giann, at the Jr. Chef Challenge on December 28. The event was presented by the Family Channel and hosted by Happy Valley’s executive chef, Chef Boddie Macklin-Shaw.

For the first round, the competitors were required to successfully separate the yolk and white of an egg. They then had to take that egg white, and whip it into meringue for round two. Round three was a blind taste test. The three young chefs who won each challenge moved forward to a fourth and final round—the signature “Chef Challenge.” Chef Boddie created a dish the competitors had to copy to the best of their ability. Watch the competition here: youtube.com/watch

There will be five more Jr. Chef Challenges at the resort throughout 2019, the next on January 18. Those wishing to test their skills in the kitchen can sign up at the Concierge Desk anytime—space is limited, and only available to children 13 and under.

For more information about Big White events visit bigwhite.com/events.