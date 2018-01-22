Barenaked Ladies to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at 2018 JUNO Awards

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and CBC are pleased to announce the 2018 inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame will be world-renowned rockers Barenaked Ladies, Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn and Tyler Stewart, alongside original member, co-founder and singer-songwriter Steven Page.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was created in 1978 to acknowledge artists who have made an outstanding contribution to the international recognition of Canadian music. Barenaked Ladies will come together for a one-time special appearance with Steven Page on Sunday, March 25 at The 47th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast on CBC, to mark their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

"We are honoured to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame," said Ed Robertson. "For almost 30 years we've worked hard to write the best songs we can, make the best records we can make, and do the best shows possible. We've traveled the world with our music, but Canada has always been home. This is very special for us."

"I have so many great memories of my years with Barenaked Ladies, from our beginning in our parents' basements to playing our songs for audiences all over the world," said Steven Page. "I'm incredibly proud of all we achieved together, the greatest of all being the fact that our music continues to be a part of so many Canadians' lives. Congratulations to the guys - I'm humbled by our induction into the Hall of Fame. Here's hoping that next year we will be inducted into Hall and Oates."

"We are thrilled to be inducting the Barenaked Ladies, alongside Steven Page, into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. For nearly 30 years, their work has dominated charts both globally and domestically as they have grown to become one of the country's most celebrated musical acts, " said Allan Reid, President & CEO CARAS/The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts. "We look forward to celebrating all of their achievements and welcoming them into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2018 JUNO Awards in Vancouver."

Barenaked Ladies. Photo Credit: Matt Barnes

Steven Page. Photo Credit: David Leyes