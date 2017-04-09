Bringing quality to lives

The Herbal-Health Centre

Where cannabis is concerned, there has certainly been progress—at least in the form of campaign promises. Trudeau and the Liberals won a majority election and the new administration package comes complete with a mandate to legalize cannabis. Medical cannabis has been legal in Canada for over a decade and serving medical patients is the mandate at The Herbal-Health Centre (THHC), which continues to set industry standards for professionalism and compassionate care.

More than 2,500 patients have joined The Herbal-Health Centre for access to medical cannabis. Word continues to spread quickly and results keep people coming back. Over the past two years, THHC has been an advocate for the shift to non-psychoactive cannabis therapies. Patients report that these options offer relief from a host of symptoms without the “high” normally associated with cannabis use. These therapies essentially remove barriers for anyone who does not want to be exposed to a mind-altering substance.

Non-psychoactive, CBD-specific formulations are gaining significant traction for addressing pain from inflammation and seizure disorders. Topical applications, in the form of salves, balms and lotions, provide relief from joint and muscle pain. Patients applying these topically have also experienced significant, easy-to-see improvement with symptoms of skin cancers, psoriasis, eczema, chemical burns and other skin injuries. Suppositories infused with cannabis oils are gaining acceptance and recognition for their ability to deliver the benefits of full-spectrum cannabinoid therapy without making patients high.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a well-known and difficult-to-treat condition resulting from the experience of traumatic events. Symptoms including anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, loss of appetite, irritability, emotional instability, emotional numbness and disconnectedness can be debilitating.

PTSD patients using cannabis report significant improvement in sleep quality, appetite and levels of anxiety. Collectively, relief from these common symptoms of PTSD facilitates lifting of depression, improvement of mood, outlook and generally improved quality of life.

There is no good reason to wait. Cannabis is an excellent place to start therapy for PTSD symptoms. Cannabis therapy is easy. It’s not about smoking—vaporizing or dosing orally is safe, easy, convenient and inexpensive. Cannabis is a natural, whole-plant therapy that has been in use for thousands of years.

The barriers to considering cannabis as a legitimate therapeutic option continue to fall and the number of patients exploring this option continues to grow. The professional, knowledgeable and compassionate staff at THHC are prepared to answer your questions about which forms of cannabis can help improve your quality of life.

Medical cannabis patients have driven the movement for access to cannabis. Legislated change is coming. THHC is part of the conversation to develop intelligent, workable policy and regulations for cannabis that consider cannabis patients first.

