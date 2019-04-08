The Central Okanagan Family Hub celebrated its 10,000th visit

Located at Pearson Road Elementary School in Kelowna, the hub operates with the support of the United Way, School District #23 and the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Every day, the Family Hub sees families accessing medical and dental care, early years assessments, referrals for child developmental supports, participating in early literacy programs, engaging in play with their children, participating in parent groups, and much more.

The physical space of the Family Hub has been purposely designed to feel like you are in someone’s living room. Comfortable places to sit and chat and toys and activities to keep the children engaged while parents converse with the Hub staff and other parents.

The Family Hub also has a parent learning room where Kelowna’s child or family-related organizations can run free events or courses.

The 10,000th visitor was Alba, who recently moved from Mexico with her husband and two boys aged two and nine. While her husband goes to work to support the family, Alba is left alone to raise their boys and often feels very lonely and isolated. English is not her first language, the community and culture are all new, and she knows no one here. Everything changed for her when she found the Hub.

“I was received like family,” she says “The staff are polite and take care of everyone. I feel comfortable all the time.”

All Family Hub services are free of charge.