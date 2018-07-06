Select Page

Travellers to the Thompson Okanagan spend over $1 billion

A Sizzling Summer Issue

Travellers to the Thompson Okanagan spend over $1 billion. Nearly half spend their nights staying with friends and family. What is on those family coffee tables? Okanagan Life Magazine.

Our readers love to share Okanagan Life stories with friends and family. In fact, we’ve been named the largest per capita circulation magazine in North America.

We’re inviting you to advertise in this special summer issue - but don’t delay ad deadline is next week.

(Our creative team is on standby to design a stunning ad for you.)

Call to reserve space at a summer discount rate.

Our content engages. Download a sample issue and see our wine, food, development and community features.

Okanagan Life is distributed to more than 17,000 Okanagan Valley & Thompson Shuswap homes, businesses, newsstands and subscribers making it the only city or regional magazine in North America to match or exceed the circulation of the region's largest daily newspaper.

Our May 2018 issue features the great vintages from the Okanagan Life's 2018 Best of BC Wine Awards. Our feature Ready golf! explores the new rules and new moves for…

Our Progress 2018 issue features Okanagan business profiles. On the cover (and inside): Kelsey Serwa celebrating her Olympic gold medal.

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

