Join our team: Magazine Sales Account Executive

Magazine Sales Account Executive

Since 1988, Byrne Publishing Group has published Okanagan Life Magazine, the Okanagan Valley's most established and best-read magazine. Okanagan Life reaches readers in every community from Salmon Arm in the north Okanagan to Osoyoos in the south. Most readers of Okanagan Life reside in the communities of Kelowna, Vernon, Summerland and Penticton.

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life and lifestyles in the Okanagan with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in the Valley plus regular stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, health, wine and food—including our Best Restaurants, Best of BC Wine and Best of the Okanagan Awards.

We are looking for a marketing ace to join our team: one with confidence, reliability and exceptional selling skills to influence prospects and bring local business advertising onto our pages.

If you can bring your leadership and on-point communication skills, and are willing to invest the time to develop in-depth product knowledge, this is the fit for you. As an account executive, you will represent this well-known brand to a large clientele base across the Okanagan. With success comes the possibility of a promotion to full-time sales manager, with profit sharing.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Manage a portfolio of clients, with monthly and annual contracts

Developing and maintaining good relationships with clients

Ability to work from home as well as in-person calls to business locations throughout the Valley

Using product knowledge to up-sell

Answer customer inquiries

Desired Qualifications:

At least 5-6 years of professional experience; CRM system experience is an asset

Must meet sales quotas (six times a year)

Executes the highest level of customer service

Friendly, outgoing personality; well organized and works well independently

Effective time management skills

Experience with marketing sales packages and supportive marketing materials

Strong English language abilities

Job type:

Sales & marketing

Part-time

Base of operation: Kelowna, Vernon or Penticton

Candidates considered for an interview will be contacted. Please send a resume and cover letter outlining why Okanagan Life would be a good fit for you to: info@okanaganlife.com

Our office is located at: 814 Lawrence Ave. Kelowna, BC. +1(250)861-5399