Advertisement

Select Page

Progress 2018 Spotlight on Okanagan business

Posted by | Apr 6, 2018 | , , |

Progress 2018 Spotlight on Okanagan business

Welcome to the Progress 2018 magazine . 

Progress 2018 brings you the latest from the following Okanagan businesses. We encourage you to support your communities by shopping local.

  • Ace Plumbing & Heating
  • Bohemian Cafe & Catering
  • Boyd Autobody & Glass
  • Calowna Costume
  • Central Okanagan Counselling Services
  • Chef's Edge
  • Dilworth Homes
  • Grant Thornton LLP
  • Harmony Acura
  • JC Bradley Jewellers
  • Kelowna Hyundai
  • KitchenPro
  • Lakeshore Vein & Aesthetics Clinic
  • MCL Real Estate Group
  • Osoyoos Cottages
  • Parke Pacific Projects
  • Pinnacle Roofing
  • Nicholas Gill, RBC Wealth Management Dominion Securities
  • Seca Surf + Marine
  • Shuswap Lake Estates
  • Summer Hill Pyramid
  • Synergy Landscape Design
  • The Herbal-Health Centre
  • The Lanai Ladies Boutique
  • The Mission Group
  • The Table Cafe at Codfathers
  • The View Winery
  • Wyant Group

Skaha-Hills-advertorialBe in our pages

Bring added credibility to your brand, and take advantage of the powerful engagement with our readers.

Advertisement features, or ‘advertorials’, can be submitted —or crafted by our professional writers— and enable you as an advertiser to use the voice, style AND TRUST of the magazine to tell the story of your business. Call Paul at 250-861-5399.

Annual Plans Okanagan businesses can extend their marketing reach with a full-year plan. See the Choose your plan PDF for details on our package bundles.

Purchase

Related Post

Kot Auto Group: Expansion brings luxury and new au...
This Sunday, Kelsey Serwa at Big White
Feature: Okanagan POTibilities

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

Kelsey-Serwa-Okanagan-Life-cover-Progress-2018

 Kot Auto Group: Expansion brings luxury and new au...
This Sunday, Kelsey Serwa at Big White
Feature: Okanagan POTibilities
Okanagan developers’ showcase

Upcoming Events

Apr
8
Sun
7:00 pm Stampeders At Kelowna Community ... @ Kelowna
Stampeders At Kelowna Community ... @ Kelowna
Apr 8 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Stampeders At Kelowna Community Theatre @ Kelowna | Kelowna | BC | Canada
THE ORIGINAL STAMPEDERS, KIM BERLY, RICH DODSON AND RONNIE KING, were one of Canada’s top rock groups in the early 70’s, having won Juno Awards in the categories ‘Best Group,’ ‘Best Single,’ ‘Best Producer’ and[...]
Apr
18
Wed
7:30 pm Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Apr 18 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Cirque du Soleil - Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) | Penticton | BC | Canada
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CRYSTAL A Breakthrough Ice Experience WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18 – SUNDAY, APRIL 22 SOUTH OKANAGAN EVENTS CENTRE – PENTICTON, BC Show Schedule: Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30pm Thursday, April 19 at 7:30pm Friday,[...]
7:30 pm Steve Miller Band with Peter Fra... @ Prospera Place
Steve Miller Band with Peter Fra... @ Prospera Place
Apr 18 @ 7:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton @ Prospera Place | Kelowna | BC | Canada
Tickets: $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 (Incl. GST) + s/c Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton for a 32-date trek. “Peter and[...]
Apr
19
Thu
7:30 pm Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Apr 19 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Cirque du Soleil - Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) | Penticton | BC | Canada
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CRYSTAL A Breakthrough Ice Experience WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18 – SUNDAY, APRIL 22 SOUTH OKANAGAN EVENTS CENTRE – PENTICTON, BC Show Schedule: Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30pm Thursday, April 19 at 7:30pm Friday,[...]

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match