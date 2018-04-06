Progress 2018 Spotlight on Okanagan business

Welcome to the Progress 2018 magazine .

Progress 2018 brings you the latest from the following Okanagan businesses. We encourage you to support your communities by shopping local.

Ace Plumbing & Heating

Bohemian Cafe & Catering

Boyd Autobody & Glass

Calowna Costume

Central Okanagan Counselling Services

Chef's Edge

Dilworth Homes

Grant Thornton LLP

Harmony Acura

JC Bradley Jewellers

Kelowna Hyundai

KitchenPro

Lakeshore Vein & Aesthetics Clinic

MCL Real Estate Group

Osoyoos Cottages

Parke Pacific Projects

Pinnacle Roofing

Nicholas Gill, RBC Wealth Management Dominion Securities

Seca Surf + Marine

Shuswap Lake Estates

Summer Hill Pyramid

Synergy Landscape Design

The Herbal-Health Centre

The Lanai Ladies Boutique

The Mission Group

The Table Cafe at Codfathers

The View Winery

Wyant Group

