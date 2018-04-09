Advertisement

Select Page

Parke Pacific Projects: Eco focus at forefront for new construction firm

Posted by | Apr 9, 2018 | , |

Parke Pacific Projects: Eco focus at forefront for new construction firm

Parke-Pacific-Products-Kelowna

Parke Pacific Projects

The Esso-Tim Hortons in Lumby is the work of a new firm in the Okanagan commercial retail construction industry, Parke Pacific Projects based in Kelowna.

Specializing in retail petroleum outlets, the commercial construction company works alongside independent owners and companies to guide them through the challenging construction process.

After working 20 years in the commercial petroleum industry, president Stewart Parke created the company with the belief that quality projects develop successful partnerships.

In the North Okanagan, the Parke Pacific team is working in partnership with the Splatsin First Nation to add a two-bay car wash at the popular Quilakwa Stop ‘N’ Shop along Highway 97A south of Enderby.

While Parke Pacific Projects is in the petroleum business, reducing fuels is always top of mind and part of an overall sustainability approach the company takes in all its projects. With a workforce mainly under 40, the tech savvy team is reducing paper consumption by using the latest project management software.

“We use state-of-the art cloud based software to manage and monitor our project,” says Dave Currie, director of corporate safety. “This software streamlines the normally heavily paper-oriented process and establishes our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint by reducing our reliance on paper.”

Parke Pacific welcomes working with independent owners to use up-to-date building principles, such as precast concrete and local suppliers. Sustainability extends beyond the project site, and like safety, is a company mindset. Staff carpool to work and find accommodation close to projects.

“We strive to be a leader that stands out from the rest, such as our newly implemented stress management program, which is having tremendous success amongst employees.”

Find them on the web at parkepacific.ca.

Photo: Shell Kootenays, where style and function meet.

PROMOTION
Published annually, Okanagan Life Progress presents
Okanagan Valley business stories told by the people behind them.
For advertising details, see Spotlight on Okanagan Business.

As seen in

Our Progress 2018 issue features Okanagan business profiles. On the cover (and inside): Kelsey Serwa celebrating her Olympic gold medal.

Purchase

Related Post

Creating the perfect outdoor oasis
JC Bradley: New home for Vernon jeweller
Dilworth Homes: Top developer expands home offerin...

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

Kelsey-Serwa-Okanagan-Life-cover-Progress-2018

 Creating the perfect outdoor oasis
JC Bradley: New home for Vernon jeweller
Dilworth Homes: Top developer expands home offerin...
Kot Auto Group: Expansion brings luxury and new au...

Upcoming Events

Apr
18
Wed
7:30 pm Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Apr 18 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Cirque du Soleil - Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) | Penticton | BC | Canada
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CRYSTAL A Breakthrough Ice Experience WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18 – SUNDAY, APRIL 22 SOUTH OKANAGAN EVENTS CENTRE – PENTICTON, BC Show Schedule: Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30pm Thursday, April 19 at 7:30pm Friday,[...]
7:30 pm Steve Miller Band with Peter Fra... @ Prospera Place
Steve Miller Band with Peter Fra... @ Prospera Place
Apr 18 @ 7:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton @ Prospera Place | Kelowna | BC | Canada
Tickets: $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 (Incl. GST) + s/c Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton for a 32-date trek. “Peter and[...]
Apr
19
Thu
7:30 pm Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Apr 19 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Cirque du Soleil - Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) | Penticton | BC | Canada
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CRYSTAL A Breakthrough Ice Experience WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18 – SUNDAY, APRIL 22 SOUTH OKANAGAN EVENTS CENTRE – PENTICTON, BC Show Schedule: Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30pm Thursday, April 19 at 7:30pm Friday,[...]
Apr
20
Fri
4:00 pm Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Cirque du Soleil – Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)
Apr 20 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Cirque du Soleil - Crystal @ South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) | Penticton | BC | Canada
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CRYSTAL A Breakthrough Ice Experience WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18 – SUNDAY, APRIL 22 SOUTH OKANAGAN EVENTS CENTRE – PENTICTON, BC Show Schedule: Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30pm Thursday, April 19 at 7:30pm Friday,[...]

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match