Kelowna developer Acorn Communities teams up with TV host Mike Holmes

TV host and construction expert Mike Holmes joins ground breaking at Granite at McKinley Beach development

Kelowna’s Acorn Communities, chosen as a partner builder in the Holmes Approved Homes program, is teaming up with the construction expert and TV personality Mike Holmes on their latest project, Granite at McKinley Beach.

“We’re very honoured to be recognized by Mike Holmes and to share the same commitment to quality work and for our clients,” says Greg Bird, who founded Acorn Committees in 2000. “Building excellence drives us; we want your home to be everything you expect it to be, for both you and your family’s future.”

Mike Holmes will be in Kelowna April 30 to join the ground breaking at Granite, part of the one-of-a-kind waterfront community at McKinley Beach. Featuring both condominiums and townhomes, this 6.2-acre parcel sits 70 feet from the shoreline and 90 feet above a one kilometre stretch of undisturbed beach within the Kelowna city limits.

Following a series of interviews and inspections, Acorn Communities received the Holmes Approved Homes seal of approval.

“We’re excited to offer our clients this program for new home buyers at Granite at McKinley Beach,” says Bird “This gives them third-party verification from an internationally recognized expert that their new homes meet the highest quality standards and provide a guarantee of the latest technology and exceptional design.”

Photo: Greg Bird and Carmen Bird (R) and the team at Acorn Communities

The Holmes Approved Homes program represents a new standard in homebuilding. It integrates proper building practices with cutting-edge products and technology to develop customized building specifications that go above and beyond residential standards, from construction to final inspection.

Each townhome at Granite will have an approved Mike Holmes inspector visit the home three times during construction to confirm it meets or exceeds Mike’s standards for quality, durability and energy efficiency. The three-point inspection is a standard that no other certification in North America requires.

“I’ve traveled the country to find the best builders, who really care about what they do, and gather them together to change this industry,” says Mike Holmes. “This partnership is about showing the work and quality that made Acorn Homes a Holmes Approved Homes Partner Builder.”

For Holmes, Granite at McKinley Beach goes beyond just great construction. “I love how Acorn design their homes. Living in a beautiful place like Kelowna, you want a home that is designed to look as good as it’s built.”

The public can meet Mike Holmes on the future site of Granite at McKinley Beach from

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. To access the site, head north on Glenmore Road, turn at McKinley Road and follow the signs.

Learn more about Granite at McKinley Beach community at acornhomes.com.