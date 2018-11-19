Advertisement

Five reasons to move to the Okanagan

Posted by | Nov 19, 2018 |

Lifestyle Matters

Feel the sand between your toes and the laptop at your fingertips. Your daily commute is short — say goodbye to traffic jams and the daily rat race. Lakeside lifestyle is appealing to a growing number of young families, virtual workers and new business owners. Many are migrating from the coast, attracted to a lower cost of living and less frantic way of life. One out of four buyers who purchased in the South Okanagan between January to June this year were from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. This number edged up one percent, to 25 percent, from the same time period last year.
Source: South Okanagan Real Estate Board.

Five reasons to make the move

  1. FAMILY While on a holiday to the Okanagan, Michael Kaisaris and his young family couldn’t help but notice the stark contrast between the number of children on the street in comparison to neighbourhoods throughout Metro Vancouver. “Penticton is a phenomenal free-range place for kids. There are kids on bikes everywhere,” says Kaisaris. Sick of working long hours, spending too much time in the car and too little time with his daughter, Kaisaris. knew it was time to leave New Westminster, sell the business and move to Penticton.
  2. OUTDOORS Nestled between two lakes with five public beaches, Penticton enjoys more than 2,000 hours of sunshine each year. Beyond the beach-loving lifestyle are mountain biking, dirt biking and hiking trails, not to mention rock climbing and champagne powder skiing.
  3. BUSINESS Penticton is the business hub of the Okanagan-Similkameen region, with easy access to major highways and the US border. Many local companies, including those in the manufacturing, viticulture and construction sectors, are selling their products around the world. Direct flights from Penticton’s regional airport to Calgary or Vancouver take just 50 minutes, with multiple daily flights.
  4. JOBS The $312-million upgrade to Penticton Regional Hospital is attracting educated health care workers. Other jobs in high demand include the education sector, trades, professional services, retail, manufacturing and viticulture. A number of virtual workers are also moving to the region. Find coworking office spaces plus plenty of start-up resources.
  5. ENTERTAINMENT Whether it’s a performance by John Fogerty or a Canucks Young Stars game, the 5,000 - seat South Okanagan Events Centre and a vibrant arts and events scene add to life in Penticton. Craft breweries, cideries and more than 80 wineries are all within easy distance of the downtown core.

