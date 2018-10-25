Advertisement

Select Page

Making your own kind of music

Posted by | Oct 25, 2018 | ,

Artists Neville Bowman, Heather Orminston, Paul Byrne and Sean Bray workshop original songs from The Plutocrats at Cache Lounge in Kelowna. OCT 2018

What better way to celebrate three decades of Okanagan Life than printing a 30th-anniversary issue and penning a new musical libretto?

Plutocrats the Musical sets out to find an Okanagan solution to shine a light on the corruption of Wall Street (you know, to really drain the swamp.) Regular readers of Okanagan Life will know that I go to great lengths to boast about, sell its advantages and invite all to visit our renowned Valley, which is humbly known as one of the prettiest, happiest and adventurous places—and what better locale to place my cast of musical characters? 

Perhaps an exceptional Okanagan winemaker, a witty social psychologist, a musically-charged neuroscientist and a globe-trotting magazine publisher can take to the stage. Having grown weary of Trump-style lying, they plot together to host a World Truth Conference, attracting the world’s smartest, brightest and intriguing people.

Music and art (and journalism) can speak the truth in ways that community leaders and politicians sometimes fall short. This political musical comedy is long overdue, despite the fact that Trump-style lying is no laughing matter. Now’s the time to encourage a new way of thinking about income inequality and Wall Street greed. 

Sadly, scamming and inequality reigns here in our small towns and cities. Local businesses, lured by digital gurus that deliver bots instead of consumers, are passing on magazine advertising—choosing to buy scam-vertising and send their hard-earned dollars south across the border. Ironically, the one medium that can help them (and their community) prosper is ignored in favour of one foreign and corrupt to the core. Digital experts like Reid Tatoris explain, “You have less than an 8 percent chance your digital ad will ever be seen by a human.” 

I’m proud to say this 30-year-old-magazine is well loved. Thanks to our investigative and heartfelt writers—and local photographers and designers that turn images into art—we’ve become, per capita, one the best-read magazines in North America. Now that’s making your own kind of music. 

Related Post

Twylla Genest
Paul’s Voice: Brewing up a local storm
Heavenly sounds, cosmic images in Kelowna

About The Author

Paul Byrne

For 30 years, our publisher/editor John Paul Byrne has called the Okanagan Valley home, managing the reins at Okanagan Life and writing and playing great music. When his nose is not in a neuroscience book, he's on the ice, tennis court or golf course. More posts | Advertising

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Get Tickets

Plutocrats workshop tickets

Current Issue

Current Issue

Aug/Sept 2018 Okanagan Life

Purchase

May 2018

May 2018 Okanagan Life

Purchase

Frame your certificate

$199.98 Prices include PST/GST.

Purchase
Framed Best of the Okanagan certificates

$144.99  Prices include PST/GST

Purchase
best of the okanagan

Prices include PST/GST

Purchase

$24.99 Prices include GST/PST. Cardboard back.  

Purchase

Women in Leadership Event
Join our team: Magazine Sales Account Executive
Twylla Genest
UBC opens new Innovation Hub in downtown Kelowna

October 2016

October 2016 Okanagan Life

Free Download

Upcoming Events

Nov
23
Fri
6:00 pm 10th Annual Global Gala @ Delta Grand Resort
10th Annual Global Gala @ Delta Grand Resort
Nov 23 @ 6:00 pm
10th Annual Global Gala @ Delta Grand Resort | Kelowna | British Columbia | Canada
The fourth-year nursing students from the University of British Columbia (UBCO), in partnership with Okanagan-Zambia Health Initiative (OkaZHI), proudly host the 10th Annual Global Gala. The Global Gala is the formal charity event that features[...]
Nov
30
Fri
5:00 pm Summerland Festival of Lights @ Dowtown Summerland
Summerland Festival of Lights @ Dowtown Summerland
Nov 30 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Summerland Festival of Lights @ Dowtown Summerland | Victoria | Texas | United States
Summerland will switch-on of its downtown lights on Friday, November 30. Be treated to an evening of festive fun with a country twist. Presented by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce and the District of Summerland,[...]

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match