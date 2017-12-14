Home & Decor Shop – North Okanagan
Best shops for home and decor in Vernon, Salmon Arm and the North Okanagan.
Select Page
Posted by Editor | Dec 14, 2017 | 2017 Best of the Okanagan Certificates |
Best shops for home and decor in Vernon, Salmon Arm and the North Okanagan.
Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We’re now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe
$199.98 Prices include PST/GST.
$144.99 Prices include PST/GST
Prices include PST/GST
$24.99 Prices include GST/PST. Cardboard back.
There are no upcoming events.