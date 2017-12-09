Select Page

Goods & Services – South Okanagan

Posted by | Dec 9, 2017 | |

Goods & Services – South Okanagan

Best local shops and more in Penticton, Summerland and the South Okanagan.

Related Post

Home & Decor Shops – Central Okanagan
Goods & Services – Central Okanagan
Goods & Services – North Okanagan

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We’re now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

Frame your certificate

$199.98 Prices include PST/GST.

Purchase
Framed Best of the Okanagan certificates

$144.99  Prices include PST/GST

Purchase
best of the okanagan

Prices include PST/GST

Purchase

$24.99 Prices include GST/PST. Cardboard back.  

Purchase

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events.

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match