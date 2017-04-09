Your Okanagan dream home within reach

Dilworth Homes

Your Okanagan dream home is within reach thanks to this award-winning developer. Offering stunning views, exceptional outdoor living spaces and amenities, Dilworth Homes is an established leader in custom home construction, building Kelowna’s most sought-after communities. Their personal service and quality construction has earned them the Best Residential Builder Award in the Central Okanagan more than once.

“We focus on building ‘Your Home, Your Way’ to ensure each home buying experience with Dilworth is a rewarding one,” says Cheryl Fraser, manager, marketing and sales. “We offer a perfect fit for every lifestyle, and homebuyers know they can expect personal service, unbeatable value and award-winning quality.”

Topping the list for a sought-after location is the sweeping scenic vista at Tower Ranch. This community affords buyers the opportunity to custom build the home of their dreams on a lot of their choice. Homes can be fully customized with homeowners making personal design selections. Floor plans incorporate such sought after features as entertainment rooms, main-floor master suites and expansive patios, while natural wood and stone countertops raise the bar on décor.

The location is ideal for golfers or anyone drawn to broad expanses of green space—yet still conveniently located just minutes from airport, downtown and university. Amenities include a fitness facility, clubhouse with restaurant and surrounding hiking and biking trails.

If your life requires the convenience of a move-in-ready home, North Pointe has a limited number of semi-detached townhomes with views to take your breath away. Nestled between the rolling fairways of Kelowna’s number one golf course, as voted by the PGA of BC, you have all the benefits of living at Tower Ranch with the simplicity of a lock-and-leave lifestyle.

Honoured in 2016 with a Best Development Award, Tower Ranch will enter its seventh phase this summer and Dilworth Homes will bring a new offering of semi-detached townhomes, Tallgrass Ridge, to market. These townhomes will capture expansive views of mountains and lake, feature a modern architectural style and incorporate key features like main floor master bedrooms, great room living, entertaining-style kitchens and interior specifications that will include hardwood and tile flooring and stone surface countertops. Priority registration is available at the Tower Ranch Discovery Centre.

In the Upper Mission, Summit at South Ridge offers executive-style design in a townhome. Perched on the mountain top, these semi-detached townhomes boast stunning views of Okanagan Lake and finishings and features usually found only in single family dwellings: premium finishes like hardwood floors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances and main floor master bedroom. This stylish townhome neighbourhood earned a 2017 Silver Tommie Award for excellence in townhome development.

Also in the Upper Mission, remains a final single opportunity to own a new Signature Express Home in the prestigious Stonebridge Pointe community. Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac, this executive home offers one of the most amazing lake views in all of Kelowna. Long and captivating views stretch from the south towards the city and evening brings the soft lights of downtown. There is still time to customize this home, which will be ready to move into in summer 2017.

“We encourage you to come explore what Dilworth has to offer, as the possibilities are endless,” says Cheryl. “From townhomes with lake views and lake view lots for custom homes, to the exclusivity of golf course and country club living, our homes showcase the Okanagan lifestyle.” The right home is within reach; be it a move-in-ready Express Home, a custom designed semi-detached townhome or your fully customized single family home .

www.dilworthhomes.com

PROMOTION

Published annually, Okanagan Life Progress presents

Okanagan Valley business stories told by the people behind them.

For advertising details, see Spotlight on Okanagan Business.

As seen in