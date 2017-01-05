The YMCA of Okanagan is opening a new YMCA fitness centre located in downtown Kelowna.

The Downtown YMCA will be situated at 505 Doyle Avenue on the main floor of the new Interior Health Kelowna Community Health and Services Centre and will support the health and wellness of residents and employees in the downtown area and neighbouring communities.

This 7,500 sq. ft. fitness centre will offer a full suite of cardio and strength equipment, functional fitness areas, an 800 sq. ft. group fitness studio, a dedicated cycle studio, day-use lockers and shower amenities. Services will include group fitness classes, personal training, health coaching and child minding.

“We are thrilled to join the downtown Kelowna community,” said Sharon Peterson, CEO of the YMCA of Okanagan. “This new fitness centre will help thousands of people improve their health and wellness through the delivery of quality, affordable YMCA programs and services in an approachable and friendly environment.”



Locating the YMCA within Interior Health’s Community Health and Services Centre will also offer clients health and fitness resources to assist in their transition out of the health care system. The YMCA’s unique, evidence-based approach builds the self-management skills and ongoing support systems necessary for people to continue along their health journey in a positive direction.



The Downtown YMCA will be the third YMCA health and fitness centre operated by the YMCA of Okanagan. Memberships for the Downtown YMCA will be available for purchase starting in February. Those looking to start early are invited to join the Kelowna Family YMCA or H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre now and have their membership transferred to the Downtown YMCA when it opens. Construction for the Downtown YMCA is set to begin at the end of January and the centre is expected to be fully operational in late spring.