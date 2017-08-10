World wine award for Mission Hill Pinot Noir – 95 points

Mission Hill is proud to announce that their 2015 Terroir Collection No. 43 Reflection Point Pinot Noir has earned the title of ‘Best Canadian Pinot Noir’ and ‘Best Canadian Red Wine’ at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards held in London, UK.

The Pinot Noir was awarded a score of 95 points, a remarkable feat for the wine’s inaugural vintage.

Harvested in 2015 and bottled in 2016, this was the first wine created as a privilege member-only wine for Mission Hill’s wine club. With the thought of making something special for members, distinct parcels were selected from the winery’s oldest Pinot Noir vineyards on the steep brow of an inactive volcano close to home, on Mission Hill road. This location presents a stunning view and is the inspiration for this small lot offering. The limited vintage has only 13 barrels produced.

“Planted back in 1998, the fruit from this block of land has always expressed a floral, fine, and elegant note,” says Mission Hill chief winemaker Darryl Brooker. “This block was then paired with some fruit from our East Kelowna vineyard, across the lake from the winery. This particular pocket of land has consistently presented us with wine showing good structure and tannin, which is essential for ageability, making it the perfect marriage in this Pinot Noir.”

Brooker notes that only the top one per cent of grapes were hand-selected from these two vineyards.

"This wine is unfiltered, unfined, and wild fermented," he says.

Brooker is equally excited for the 2016 vintage, which is still in barrel. Currently, Mission Hill’s Privilege members have exclusive access to pre-purchase this rare wine before its release.

