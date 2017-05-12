Wine underground: secrets of the Okanagan cellars

Contact with oak softens and smooths wine, making it rounder, richer and more complex. It’s why a wine has notes of vanilla, clove or allspice.

Wooden barrels are also porous so winemakers account for the evaporation or angel’s share?—?the tariff imposed on us to allow the wine to age. A single barrel can lose 27 bottles, while a cellar with high humidity cuts that down to seven. For winemaker George Hanson at Seven Stones, that translates to a $70,000 saving each vintage.

One can almost see the angels in the high arching ceilings of the expansive cave at Mission Hill. Designed in a traditional sense of Old World barrel cellar, the rock is exposed for both its natural beauty and to showcase the terroir of the hillside, being volcanic rock.