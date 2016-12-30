okanagan-life-wine-reviews-dec-vintage-wines

Wine reviews: fine vintage showcasing both terroir and winemaking expertise

by | Dec 30, 2016 | Wine & Food

Enjoy these fine vintage wines showcasing both terroir and winemaking expertise

Fairview Cellars

2013 Pendiente De La Terraza
Oliver, Okanagan Valley
StarStarStarStar1/2  $45
The grapes for this lovely 100% Cabernet Sauvignon came from the Alonso Family's Quail's Wayside vineyard. The wine has a rich fruitcake nose with hints of spice, eucalyptus and mint. Velvety smooth but will improve with further cellaring. Braised beef short ribs or bison will pair well with this opulent wine.

Mt. Boucherie

2013 Summit Winemaker’s Reserve
West Kelowna, Okanagan Valley
StarStarStarStar1/2 $49.95
Winemaker Jim Faulkner’s flagship blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec was aged in French oak for 22 months and it is mature, soft and well integrated. Great texture, fruit and long finish. Lamb shanks or roasted chicken will complement this finely poised blend.

Orofino

2013 Passion Pit Cabernet Sauvignon
Keremeos, Similkameen Valley
StarStarStarStarStar $29

Seductive single vineyard wine with concentrated black current, bouquet garni, cedar, cigar box and complex black fruit. Ripe, full bodied and succulent. Enjoy with Osso bucco or beef Wellington.

Robin Ridge

2013 Pinot Noir
Keremeos, Similkameen Valley
StarStarStarStar1/2  $21.90

Light to medium bodied with strawberry, cherry and rhubarb on nose. Very soft and fruity on palate with good acidity and salivating finish. Gold medal at All Canadian Wine Awards. Serve with wild mushroom risotto.

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

2012 Fitz Brut
Peachland, Okanagan Valley
StarStarStarStar $32.50

First sparkling wine release from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards. Blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Lively mousse, dry, crisp granny smith apples. Toasty notes from three years aging sur lie. Pair with smoked salmon, oysters and good friends.

As seen in

December-2016 Best of the Okanagan

Our December issue celebrates the 2016 Best of the Okanagan award winners in the North, Central and South Okanagan. On the cover is the cast of Mary Poppins, performed this…

$3.95 – Purchase

Related Post

Wine reviews: A showcase of summer whites
Taster’s Choice: Holiday Edition
Taster’s Choice: Wine reviews from the Naram...