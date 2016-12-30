Wine reviews: fine vintage showcasing both terroir and winemaking expertise

Fairview Cellars

2013 Pendiente De La Terraza

Oliver, Okanagan Valley

1/2 $45

The grapes for this lovely 100% Cabernet Sauvignon came from the Alonso Family's Quail's Wayside vineyard. The wine has a rich fruitcake nose with hints of spice, eucalyptus and mint. Velvety smooth but will improve with further cellaring. Braised beef short ribs or bison will pair well with this opulent wine.