Wine reviews: fine vintage showcasing both terroir and winemaking expertise

Enjoy these fine vintage wines showcasing both terroir and winemaking expertise
Fairview Cellars
2013 Pendiente De La Terraza
Oliver, Okanagan Valley
1/2 $45
The grapes for this lovely 100% Cabernet Sauvignon came from the Alonso Family's Quail's Wayside vineyard. The wine has a rich fruitcake nose with hints of spice, eucalyptus and mint. Velvety smooth but will improve with further cellaring. Braised beef short ribs or bison will pair well with this opulent wine.
Mt. Boucherie
2013 Summit Winemaker’s Reserve
West Kelowna, Okanagan Valley
1/2 $49.95
Winemaker Jim Faulkner’s flagship blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec was aged in French oak for 22 months and it is mature, soft and well integrated. Great texture, fruit and long finish. Lamb shanks or roasted chicken will complement this finely poised blend.
Robin Ridge
2013 Pinot Noir
Keremeos, Similkameen Valley
1/2 $21.90
Light to medium bodied with strawberry, cherry and rhubarb on nose. Very soft and fruity on palate with good acidity and salivating finish. Gold medal at All Canadian Wine Awards. Serve with wild mushroom risotto.
Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards
2012 Fitz Brut
Peachland, Okanagan Valley
$32.50
First sparkling wine release from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards. Blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Lively mousse, dry, crisp granny smith apples. Toasty notes from three years aging sur lie. Pair with smoked salmon, oysters and good friends.
