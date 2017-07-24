WestJet increases service from Kelowna this winter

Airline offers 23 more weekly flights for Okanagan travellers

WestJet today announced more flights between Kelowna and Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto, effective November 2017. The additional service is part of the airline's schedule for the winter of 2017-18 and represents a significant increase in flights from KelownaInternational Airport.

"WestJet is proud to be the largest carrier in Kelowna with more seats, flights and destinations than any other airline," said Brian Znotins, WestJet vice president. "Increased service this winter represents better connectivity, more choices and greater access to WestJet's growing network, as well as low fares and friendly, caring service for Okanagan residents and visitors to the area."

Details of WestJet's increased service from Kelowna this winter:

Kelowna - Edmonton , from four to six times daily (continued from summer 2017), more than any other carrier.

- , from four to six times daily (continued from summer 2017), more than any other carrier. Kelowna - Calgary , from 44 to 47 times weekly (seven times each business day), more than any other carrier.

- , from 44 to 47 times weekly (seven times each business day), more than any other carrier. Kelowna - Toronto , from five to seven times weekly.

"This increased service will greatly enhance connectivity options for our travellers. With just one stop through one of these global hubs, passengers can easily explore a number of world-wide destinations," said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. "WestJet is committed to offering Okanagan residents great value and service, and we're very proud to have them as a partner, helping us serve the travel needs of our community, for the last 21 years."

WestJet also announced the addition of dozens of new flights across Canada. The additional flights deliver optimized service for both the business and leisure traveller and give Canadians greater connectivity into and out of WestJet hubs in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto, providing more flight frequency between key routes, better scheduling and greater access from smaller airports into the wider WestJet network.

"Growing in Kelowna is typical of the kind of difference we want to make for travellers across British Columbia," said Brian Znotins. "The addition of 67 more weekly flights in and out of the province creates one-stop connections, faster travel times and better scheduling to address the demand Canadians have for travel that is convenient, stress-free and low cost."

Highlights of WestJet's 2017-18 winter schedule include new non-stop weekly service from Edmonton and Vancouver to Huatulco and additional flights from Toronto to a number of sun destinations including Antigua, Cancun, Fort Lauderdale, Liberia, Orlando, Nassau, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana and Montego Bay.

This winter WestJet will operate an average of 700 daily flights to 93 destinations including 37 in Canada, 22 in the United States, 33 in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, and one in Europe.

For more information on new routes and increased frequencies in WestJet's 2017-18 winter schedule, please visit westjet.com/winterschedule.