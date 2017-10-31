Watch BC play in opening draw of 2018 Scotties

Curling fever is picking up in the South Okanagan. Fans now have more options to watch the world’s most famous women’s curling event.

New ticket packages are now on sale, giving fans more flexibility to take in the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship: the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton will host the event January 27 to February 4.

Tickets include:

Opening Day Package ($49) – Two draws on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Sunday through Wednesday Day Package ($59) – Three draws in one day

Thursday Day Pack ($49) Day Package – Two guaranteed draws plus tiebreaker (if nec.)

Opening Weekend Pack ($89) – First five draws on opening Saturday and Sunday

Preliminary Round Package ($219) – First 14 draws Saturday through Wednesday

Championship Weekend Package ($189) – Final seven draws plus tiebreaker draw, if necessary. (Friday, Feb. 2-Sunday, Feb. 4).

Championship Pool Pack ($219) – Final nine draws plus tiebreaker draw, if necessary. (Thursday, Feb. 1-Sunday, Feb. 4).

Full event packages also are still available. Club seats (Sections 118-120) are exclusively available as full event packages. Club seats offer a larger, padded seat compared to standard seats.

Tickets can be purchased at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office, online at curling.ca/tickets or by phone at 1-877-763-2849. All ticket packages are subject to standard facility and ticket service fees.

BC will play in the opening draw

With the new 16-team, two-pool competition format being introduced, the B.C. champions’ round-robin schedule is now set for the first few days of the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Once the preliminary round is complete and the top four teams from each pool move into the Championship Pool, the remainder of the schedule will be set.

Team BC will play in the opening draw on Saturday, Jan. 27, and also will be featured in Draws 3 and 5 (both on Sunday), 7 (on Monday), 9 and 11 (both on Tuesday) and 13 (on Wednesday).

Meet athletes at the HeartStop Lounge

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts isn’t just about deciding a Canadian champion, though. The always-popular HeartStop Lounge, located at the adjacent Penticton Trade & Convention Centre, will be open to everyone for the duration of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Along with the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the athletes, the HeartStop Lounge will offer live music, dancing, drinks and food, as well as interactive activities for the entire family.

For the first time, the HeartStop Lounge will be cashless; tokens won’t be used or accepted.

Keep checking curling.ca/2018scotties for all event updates, team announcements and the event schedule when it is set.

TSN will provide complete coverage of every draw at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Photos courtesy of Curling Canada.