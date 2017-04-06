Underground pubs, mountain-high stages: Snowbombing hits Sun Peaks
Europe’s largest and most popular snow and music festival, Snowbombing, is debuting in North America for the first time this week. With the support of Coors Light, this one-of-a-kind music festival will take place at Sun Peaks Resort, British Columbia, from April 6 to April 10, 2017.
With a vista of majestic mountains as a perimeter fence and boasting some of the most awe-inspiring festival venues in the world including sky-high mountain stages, forest stages, road-block street carnivals and underground car parks turned super clubs, Coors Light Snowbombing Canada will transform the entire Sun Peaks Resort into a full music festival that is 7,060 ft above ordinary.
The much-anticipated lineup for Coors Light Snowbombing Canada includes headliners Ludacris and Kaskade, as well as Duke Dumont, Snakehips, Oliver Heldens, Bob Moses Live and Netsky.
Wristbands start at $249 with single day tickets starting at $125.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit snowbombingcanada.com