TOMTAR Roofing: Commercial success brings expansion

TOMTAR Roofing & Sheet Metal

For a local company whose history spans over 70 years, this year mark a further expansion for TOMTAR Roofing & Sheet Metal. More growth is on the horizon as staff settles into new offices and takes advantage of larger shop with dedicated space for parts, maintenance division and more inventory space.

In February, the sheet metal workers were busy in the new expanded facility putting the finishing touches on a project for the new Cascades Casino Penticton, slated to open in April. The custom desert and charcoal-coloured metal panels form the attractive outer shell of the new building.

Over the years, TOMTAR has been involved in nearly every major commercial project in the Okanagan Valley. You’ll see their mark of quality on some of the most iconic new buildings in the downtown: the Kelowna Community Health & Services Centre and Kelowna Police Services Building. On the later, a solar-heat reflective system in the 95,000 sq. foot roof provides strong resistance to ultraviolet, ozone and chemical exposure and hence a long life span.

“Our services extending beyond roofing and sheet metal; we are truly a building envelope company,” says general manager Robert Greenough. “We can create that custom exterior look that not only looks stunning, but provides exceptional insulation and protection.”

TOMTAR operates the most technologically advanced architectural sheet metal shop between Vancouver and Calgary. The expanded shop is home to a large metal inventory, including exotic copper and zinc, and nearly every colour on the chart. Find them online at tomtar.ca.

PROMOTION

Published annually, Okanagan Life Progress presents

Okanagan Valley business stories told by the people behind them.

For advertising details, see Spotlight on Okanagan Business.

As seen in