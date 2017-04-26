The first-ever BC Bacon & Cider Festival sells out
The first-ever BC Bacon & Cider Festival is a showcase for some of the Okanagan Valley’s greatest gifts: great-tasting apples and pears, creative cider crafting, and inspired food pairings, all taking place within the walls of Kelowna’s historic apple-processing facility, The Laurel Packinghouse. The event set for Friday, April 28 has sold out.
Some of BC’s very-best craft cideries pouring samples of their newest, tastiest ciders. Pair that with incredible bacon-inspired dishes prepared and served by the Okanagan College Culinary Arts students.
Those pouring include Wards Hard Cider, The View, Faustino Estate Cidery, Twisted Hills Cider and Left Field Cider Co.