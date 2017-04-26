The first-ever BC Bacon & Cider Festival sells out

The first-ever BC Bacon & Cider Festival is a showcase for some of the Okanagan Valley’s greatest gifts: great-tasting apples and pears, creative cider crafting, and inspired food pairings, all taking place within the walls of Kelowna’s historic apple-processing facility, The Laurel Packinghouse. The event set for Friday, April 28 has sold out.

Some of BC’s very-best craft cideries pouring samples of their newest, tastiest ciders. Pair that with incredible bacon-inspired dishes prepared and served by the Okanagan College Culinary Arts students.

Arguably our favorite message in a bottle! Looking forward to sipping on Faustino Dry Apple Cider at @bcbaconciderfest ! #faustinoestatecidery #bccider #craftcider #baconciderfest #bcbaconciderfest #bacon #cantwait #explorekelowna A post shared by BC Bacon & Cider Festival (@bcbaconciderfest) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Those pouring include Wards Hard Cider, The View, Faustino Estate Cidery, Twisted Hills Cider and Left Field Cider Co.