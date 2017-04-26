Select Page

The first-ever BC Bacon & Cider Festival sells out

Apr 26, 2017

The first-ever BC Bacon & Cider Festival is a showcase for some of the Okanagan Valley’s greatest gifts:  great-tasting apples and pears, creative cider crafting, and inspired food pairings, all taking place within the walls of Kelowna’s historic apple-processing facility, The Laurel Packinghouse. The event set for Friday, April 28 has sold out.

Some of BC’s very-best craft cideries pouring samples of their newest, tastiest ciders. Pair that with incredible bacon-inspired dishes prepared and served by the Okanagan College Culinary Arts students.

Those pouring include Wards Hard Cider, The View, Faustino Estate Cidery, Twisted Hills Cider and Left Field Cider Co.

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus regular stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 26th year. Subscribe

