Select Page

The battle of the restaurants

Posted by | Apr 7, 2017 | |

The battle of the restaurants

Where to eat, dine and drink? The Best Restaurants brand is one of the most recognizable in the Okanagan Valley. For 23 years, Okanagan Life readers have voted for their favourites dining spots in  Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and across the Okanagan Valley.

Watch for the winners

The winner will be published in our June issue. We offer both print and digital subscriptions.

Vote now

Voting is open for 2017 Best Restaurants.

Advertise

This issue is one of the best read all year long. Our readers also keep this issue, opening it up time and time again to check for restaurant to go and dine at. Your businesses will enjoy amazing exposure. Book an ad now.

Choose from one of our media plans below to bundle print, digital and email advertising for a full year. Download the Choose your plan pdf for full details. This is a…

Purchase

Our June issue features the Okanagan Life's Best Restaurants Awards – Kelowna - Vernon - Penticton -Kamloops and the South Okanagan.

$2.99 – Purchase
Okanagan Life Best Restaurants 2015

Our June issue features the Okanagan Valley and Thompson’s Best Restaurants Awards – now including Kamloops restaurants. Thanks to all our readers for helping us present these awards for the…

Free Download
June-2014-best-restaurants-okanagan-life

Our June 2014 issue features the Okanagan Valley’s Best Restaurants Awards – now in its 20th year.

Free Download

 

Related Post

Creating the shared space of Okanagan cities
Music makes the world go around
Celebrate Best of the Okanagan 2016

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus regular stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 26th year. Subscribe

Current Issue

Okanagan business profiles

 Creating the shared space of Okanagan cities
Music makes the world go around
Celebrate Best of the Okanagan 2016
2016 Best Restaurant Awards

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match