SunRype launches new premium craft cider

Sun-Rype is taking a page out of its own rich history book with the launch of a new Premium Craft Apple Cider that harkens back to the 1950s, when the iconic BC brand introduced Canada's first hard cider.

The package design features an adaptation of the retro SunRype logo, circa 1946, accented with a graphic representation of the Okanagan Valley, where SunRype still calls home.

"SunRype Cider truly captures the essence of the Okanagan. It is made with only 100% BC apples, locally brewed in small batches with the signature apple taste that SunRype does best," says Marketing Manager Kat Hillis. "But don't think it's going to taste like the apple juice you grew up with — the profile is definitely all 'grown-up' and delivers a deliciously crisp, dry, refreshing finish."

SunRype has been making great things out of BC apples since 1946. SunRype Pure 'Blue Label' Apple Juice has been Canada's #1 selling apple juice for generations, and all that history and expertise meant it was only a matter of time before the company rolled up its sleeves and crafted a cider to join in the growing craft cider market.

SunRype Cider will be sampling at a number of the events and venues to celebrate the third annual BC Cider week which runs from April 28 to May 7. More information on venues can be found at the NorthWest Cider Association website at nwcider.com/bccw-events

SunRype Premium Craft Cider contains 5.5% alcohol and is available in 473 mL tall cans at select private liquor stores in BC. Product details including where to buy are available at SunRypeCider.ca.