Select Page

Summerland’s Light up the Vines celebration expands

Posted by | Nov 20, 2017 | |

Summerland’s Light up the Vines celebration expands

light-up-the-vines-summerland

Enjoy the sparkle of the season while touring Summerland wineries

Wineries, cideries and a brewery are opening their doors fro the 7th annual Light up the Vines celebration.

We love throwing open our doors for visitors for this annual celebration. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season,” says Bottleneck Drive Winery Association President Christa-Lee Bond.

In response to the event’s growing popularity, organizers have added an additional day: Light up the Vines runs 3 - 8 p.m. Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27.

Visitors will enjoy wine tastings, sparkling lights, refreshments and music while stocking up on some of the region’s best wines and ciders for holiday entertaining and gift-giving. While touring collect stamps from five wineries to complete a Light up the Vines passport and be entered to win a prize package valued at over $500.

Contact local tour operators about guided tour options or participate in a self-guided tour.

Bottleneck Drive members will also be providing wine tastings during Summerland’s annual Festival of Lights on Friday, Nov. 24.

map-bottleneck-drive-wineries-summerland

Updated for 2017

 

 

Related Post

Be merry with a winter weekend in wine country
Fizz-tastic: The many expressions of the grapes of...
Bartenders gear up for Mixoff

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

Current Issue

 Be merry with a winter weekend in wine country
Fizz-tastic: The many expressions of the grapes of...
Bartenders gear up for Mixoff
Penticton’s Maple Leaf Spirits scores multiple med...

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events.

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match