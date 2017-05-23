Stuart Park transform to outdoor rec room

Residents and visitors are invited to Stuart Park in the heart of downtown Kelowna to play games and socialize. A giant chess set, ping pong tables and moveable chairs will be set up in the park’s plaza throughout the rest of the spring and summer.

The equipment will be set out for public use between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday (weather permitting), until the end of August.

“During the winter, the plaza is very popular for ice skating,” said Lindsay Clement, park and landscape planner. “In the summer, it gets used occasionally for concerts or large events but it seems to be largely underused. Through adding amenities that offer social and well-being opportunities for all, we are hoping we can activate the space and encourage people to spend more time here.”

The program is being run by the Downtown Kelowna Association with support from the City’s Partners-in-Parks program.