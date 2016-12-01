Skaters can step on the ice at Stuart Park outdoor ice rink from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until late February, weather permitting.

“This is the sixth season that we’ve been able to offer this great opportunity for both residents and visitors to stay active outdoors through the winter season,” said Steve Fagan, Arenas and Stadiums Supervisor. “The ice making is already underway this week and we’re looking forward to another great season on the ice.”

Stuart Park Outdoor Skating Rink Webcam

Interested skaters are also reminded to check the webcam before heading to the rink to check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for maintenance. The webcam feed is updated every few minutes and the maintenance schedule is posted online.

Skates, helmets and EZ bars are available to rent on site daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the skating season, except Christmas Day. The public is asked to abide by the rink regulations as posted on surrounding signs and are encouraged to wear helmets.

For those looking for a rink closer to their neighbourhood, the Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena also have public skating times.

For more information about Active Living and Culture programs and facilities, including public skating times at other ice rinks, or to check out the Stuart Park rink webcam, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.