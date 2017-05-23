The Vistas skyrocket to most popular neighbourhood

Skaha Hills is trending with it's most popular neighbourhood, The Vistas.

Skaha Hills has release a second phase of new homes at The Vistas. The first release of 24 terraced villa homes came close to selling out in one day in July 2016, setting records for sales of $12 million.

The neighbourhood features innovative new home designs called the terraced rancher, which offer the feel of an open, rancher-style floor plan with the convenience and cost effectiveness of a condominium. Thanks to this unique concept, Skaha Hills offers hillside homes with views of Skaha Lake for less than $500,000.

There have been 12 new homes in this release with another 12 homes being released in August. The Vistas one level living includes exceptional sound mitigation and large private outdoor patios. The first two neighbourhoods of the Skaha Hills master planned community, The Views and The Ridge are both entirely sold out.

“These homes really set the standard for affordable luxury,” says, Curt Jansen, Skaha Hills’ vice-president of sales and marketing. “Add in beautiful views of Penticton and Skaha Lake, great amenities and the caché of living in the vineyards and you start to see why Skaha Hills has become the most sought after development in the Okanagan.”

Skaha Hills is a partnership between the Penticton Indian Band and Greyback Developments to develop 550 acres of Band land, which gives purchasers the advantage of not having to pay GST or transfer tax on their new home adding to the value proposition.

“We were ready to purchase on the first day of sales,” says Scott Miller, a recent buyer of The Vistas, “We had been thinking about purchasing at Skaha Hills for some time and The Vistas terraced rancher concept was intriguing and unique. We knew they would be gone fast so we bought right away.”

Skaha Hills also offers true vineyard living as homes are located near vineyards used for the community’s PLAY winery, a $5.2 million restaurant and winery run by Stage West Hospitality. The winery houses a wine shop and tasting lounge, indoor/outdoor bistro with additional space and viewing platform overlooking the vineyards, Skaha Lake and the surrounding landscape. While other amenities will include walking trails, off leash dog parks, secure RV and boat storage, along with easy beach and golf course access on a connecting paved cart path.

Being that Skaha Hills is also one of Canada’s most energy efficient communities it's perfect for those looking to love an environmentally sound lifestyle thanks to their incorporation of advanced technology in sustainable urban planning and home design.

After the next release of The Vistas, Skaha Hills is launching two new neighbourhoods, The Bench this May and then later in the fall, The Courtyards. Construction will begin in late fall and be completed at the end of 2018 on the community clubhouse where owners will enjoy a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and lounging deck.

Those interested in receiving updates on The Vistas can register at www.skahahills.com.

Photo courtesy of Skaha Hills.