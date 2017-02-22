Sip & Savour Okanagan – A Festival Benefiting the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Set your calendars for April 22 for an evening of paired tastings from some of the Okanagans best caterers, wineries, breweries, distilleries and cideries. Enjoy music from local musicians and other local performers. Over 10 Caterers and other local artisans are preparing their best locally inspired bites to be paired with local wines, beers, ciders or spirits. Ticket includes entertainment and 10 tokens for food and/or drinks, and are available on Eventbrite for $30 Extra tokens will be sold at the event for $2 Event is 19+,

