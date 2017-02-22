Select Page

Sip & Savour Okanagan – A Festival Benefiting the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Posted by | Feb 22, 2017 | |

Set your calendars for April 22 for an evening of paired tastings from some of the Okanagans best caterers, wineries, breweries, distilleries and cideries. Enjoy music from local musicians and other local performers. Over 10 Caterers and other local artisans are preparing their best locally inspired bites to be paired with local wines, beers, ciders or spirits. Ticket includes entertainment and 10 tokens for food and/or drinks, and are available on Eventbrite for $30 Extra tokens will be sold at the event for $2 Event is 19+,

Tickets:Sip & Savour Okanagan - A Festival Benefiting the Central Okanagan Food Bank Tickets, Sat, 22 Apr 2017 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite

 

Share

Share Okanagan Life with your friends and get this digital issue for free.

Our June issue features the Okanagan Life's Best Restaurants Awards – Kelowna - Vernon - Penticton -Kamloops and the South Okanagan.

$2.99 – Purchase

 

 

Related Post

Lake Country Art Gallery: Call for artists
Snowbombing: Europe’s premiere festival on snow se...
Event passes on sale Friday for 2018 Scotties in P...

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus regular stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 26th year. Subscribe

Current Issue

Best of the Okanagan

 Lake Country Art Gallery: Call for artists
Snowbombing: Europe’s premiere festival on snow se...
Event passes on sale Friday for 2018 Scotties in P...
Penticton hosts 2017 Okanagan Valley Throwdown

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match