Select Page

Sherman Doucette takes the stage for Parks Alive

Posted by | Jul 10, 2017 | |

Sherman Doucette takes the stage for Parks Alive

Join Parks Alive this week in Kelowna's parks. All concerts are free but donations are welcome.

Valley First Community Music Tuesdays
Location: Ben Lee Park
July 11 “A Night of Variety” 6:30-8:30
6:30 Hot Air Cool Tunes (Jazz Flute Blues, solo)
7:30 Kelowna’s Rowdymen (Celtic Maritime, 5pc)

Wednesday Night Showcase
Location: Island Stage, Waterfront Park
July 12 “Classic Rock” 6:00-9:00
6:00 ¾ Crush (classic rock; 5pc)
7:00 Floyd Vedan (classic rock; 4pc)
8:15 Edge of Eden (classic rock; 5pc)
Look for the WinMar booth onsite for goodies.

Chances Gaming Entertainment Thursdays
Location: Blair Pond Park
July 13 “Blues” 6:00-9:00
6:00 Brandon Schmor (Boogie Blues, Solo)
7:00 Sherman Doucette Blues Douette (Blues, Duo)
8:00 The Blue Healers (R&B, 4pc)

Sherman Doucette takes the stage for Parks Alive during Thursday Night Blues (Photo: Yvonne Turgeon)

101.5 EZ Rock Theme Weekends
Location: Kelowna Pride Stage, Kerry Park
July 14 “Feel Good Folk” 6:30-10:30
6:30 Brayden McMorran (folk; solo)
7:30 Jane Eamon (folk; 3pc)
8:30 J. Solemn (folk; 4pc)
9:45 If Not Winter (folk pop; 5pc)

101.5 EZ Rock Theme Weekends
Location: Kelowna Pride Stage, Kerry Park
July 15 “Feel Good Folk” 6:30-10:30
6:30 The Maple Keys (folk; duo)
7:45 Thymely (bluegrass; 4pc)
9:00 Caleb McAlpine (folk; duo)
9:45 Smith Fraser Duo (folk; duo)
Be sure to stop at the Pacific Coastal Airlines booth for the draw to win a free flight.

Related Post

Okanagan junior chefs to join Olympic chefs at con...
Celebrating 150: O’Keefe Ranch presents “Canada’s ...
The Okanagan celebrates First Nations wellness on ...

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus regular stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 26th year. Subscribe

Current Issue

 Okanagan junior chefs to join Olympic chefs at con...
Celebrating 150: O’Keefe Ranch presents “Canada’s ...
The Okanagan celebrates First Nations wellness on ...
Progressive dinner and tasting on Summerland’s Bo...

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match