Sherman Doucette takes the stage for Parks Alive
Join Parks Alive this week in Kelowna's parks. All concerts are free but donations are welcome.
Valley First Community Music Tuesdays
Location: Ben Lee Park
July 11 “A Night of Variety” 6:30-8:30
6:30 Hot Air Cool Tunes (Jazz Flute Blues, solo)
7:30 Kelowna’s Rowdymen (Celtic Maritime, 5pc)
Wednesday Night Showcase
Location: Island Stage, Waterfront Park
July 12 “Classic Rock” 6:00-9:00
6:00 ¾ Crush (classic rock; 5pc)
7:00 Floyd Vedan (classic rock; 4pc)
8:15 Edge of Eden (classic rock; 5pc)
Look for the WinMar booth onsite for goodies.
Chances Gaming Entertainment Thursdays
Location: Blair Pond Park
July 13 “Blues” 6:00-9:00
6:00 Brandon Schmor (Boogie Blues, Solo)
7:00 Sherman Doucette Blues Douette (Blues, Duo)
8:00 The Blue Healers (R&B, 4pc)
101.5 EZ Rock Theme Weekends
Location: Kelowna Pride Stage, Kerry Park
July 14 “Feel Good Folk” 6:30-10:30
6:30 Brayden McMorran (folk; solo)
7:30 Jane Eamon (folk; 3pc)
8:30 J. Solemn (folk; 4pc)
9:45 If Not Winter (folk pop; 5pc)
101.5 EZ Rock Theme Weekends
Location: Kelowna Pride Stage, Kerry Park
July 15 “Feel Good Folk” 6:30-10:30
6:30 The Maple Keys (folk; duo)
7:45 Thymely (bluegrass; 4pc)
9:00 Caleb McAlpine (folk; duo)
9:45 Smith Fraser Duo (folk; duo)
Be sure to stop at the Pacific Coastal Airlines booth for the draw to win a free flight.