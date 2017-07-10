Sherman Doucette takes the stage for Parks Alive

Join Parks Alive this week in Kelowna's parks. All concerts are free but donations are welcome.

Valley First Community Music Tuesdays

Location: Ben Lee Park

July 11 “A Night of Variety” 6:30-8:30

6:30 Hot Air Cool Tunes (Jazz Flute Blues, solo)

7:30 Kelowna’s Rowdymen (Celtic Maritime, 5pc)

Wednesday Night Showcase

Location: Island Stage, Waterfront Park

July 12 “Classic Rock” 6:00-9:00

6:00 ¾ Crush (classic rock; 5pc)

7:00 Floyd Vedan (classic rock; 4pc)

8:15 Edge of Eden (classic rock; 5pc)

Look for the WinMar booth onsite for goodies.

Chances Gaming Entertainment Thursdays

Location: Blair Pond Park

July 13 “Blues” 6:00-9:00

6:00 Brandon Schmor (Boogie Blues, Solo)

7:00 Sherman Doucette Blues Douette (Blues, Duo)

8:00 The Blue Healers (R&B, 4pc)

101.5 EZ Rock Theme Weekends

Location: Kelowna Pride Stage, Kerry Park

July 14 “Feel Good Folk” 6:30-10:30

6:30 Brayden McMorran (folk; solo)

7:30 Jane Eamon (folk; 3pc)

8:30 J. Solemn (folk; 4pc)

9:45 If Not Winter (folk pop; 5pc)

101.5 EZ Rock Theme Weekends

Location: Kelowna Pride Stage, Kerry Park

July 15 “Feel Good Folk” 6:30-10:30

6:30 The Maple Keys (folk; duo)

7:45 Thymely (bluegrass; 4pc)

9:00 Caleb McAlpine (folk; duo)

9:45 Smith Fraser Duo (folk; duo)

Be sure to stop at the Pacific Coastal Airlines booth for the draw to win a free flight.