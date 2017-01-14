Share your Story of Progress

Select Page

Share your story of business success in the Okanagan and reach your customers in ProgressOkanagan Life's special annual business publication. Valley stories told by the people behind them.

The Power of Storytelling

Progress adds a powerful punch to your marketing mix.
Okanagan Life Magazine and okanaganlife.com bring your story to life in print and online:

  • buy1power of high-impact magazine advertising
  • power of a feature editorial with full colour photo(s)
  • power of a trusted online news service - watch as your company ranks on page 1 of search results
  • power of a online story and links to your business website that will grow your SEO

Delivered to every business
Delivered to 9,600 businesses and waiting areas and to 6,000 affluent homes throughout the Okanagan.

We’ll write your story (no charge)
Tap into the talent of our professional writers; a great value for small business. It's like hiring your own marketing department.

1/2 Page Ad 1/3 Page Ad
 $2,310

  • 1/2 page story Free ($2,500 value)
  • Full page OkanaganLife.com Free ($500 value)
  • Highlight on Progress home page
  • Highlight on Google News
 $1,710

  • 1/3 page story Free ($1,900 value)
  • Full page OkanaganLife.com Free ($500 value)
  • Highlight on Progress home page
  • Highlight on Google News
1/4 page ad 1/6 page ad
$1,375

  • 1/3 page story Free ($1,550 value)
  • Full page OkanaganLife.com Free ($500 value)
  • Highlight on Progress home page
  • Highlight on Google News
 $990

  • 1/6 page story Free ($1,200 value)
  • Full page OkanaganLife.com Free ($500 value)
  • Highlight on Progress home page
  • Highlight on Google News

Call or email Paul
250.861.5399
paul@okanaganlife.com

Progess-2014-Christy-Clark-Okanagan-Life

Progress 2014 | Digital Edition

Okanagan-business-stories-progress

Progress 2013 | Digitial Edition

Okanagan-business-stories-progress

Progress 2012 | Digital Edition

Progress | 2010

Progress 2010 | Digital Edition

