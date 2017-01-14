Share your Story of Progress
Share your story of business success in the Okanagan and reach your customers in Progress –Okanagan Life's special annual business publication. Valley stories told by the people behind them.
The Power of Storytelling
Progress adds a powerful punch to your marketing mix.
Okanagan Life Magazine and okanaganlife.com bring your story to life in print and online:
- power of high-impact magazine advertising
- power of a feature editorial with full colour photo(s)
- power of a trusted online news service - watch as your company ranks on page 1 of search results
- power of a online story and links to your business website that will grow your SEO
Delivered to every business
Delivered to 9,600 businesses and waiting areas and to 6,000 affluent homes throughout the Okanagan.
We’ll write your story (no charge)
Tap into the talent of our professional writers; a great value for small business. It's like hiring your own marketing department.
|1/2 Page Ad
|1/3 Page Ad
| $2,310
|$1,710
|1/4 page ad
|1/6 page ad
|$1,375
|$990
Call or email Paul
250.861.5399
paul@okanaganlife.com