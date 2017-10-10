Safety Council hosts Family Halloween Haunt

Join the Kelowna & District Safety Council for their annual Halloween Haunt fundraiser, Oct 28 from 12:00pm to 2:30pm at 395 Hartman Road in Rutland (across from the YMCA). This great event is brought to you with the generous support of these local businesses; Capri Insurance, Pushor Mitchell LLP, Interior Savings Credit Union, Aurora Print Solutions and Domino’s Pizza.

“We are thrilled to again open the Little Travellers Safety Village for our annual Halloween Haunt,” said Ayn Lexi, Executive Director of the Kelowna & District Safety Council. “I’d like to invite everyone to join us for this spooky, fun-filled family event.”

Tickets for the Halloween Haunt are $10 each with free admittance for parents and infants. Ticket holders will each receive a free slice of pizza, a pop and entrance to all activities, with goodie bags being given out to the first 100 attendees. The event this year will be better than ever with a haunted house, face painting, pedal cars, unlock the coffin secret, a zombie race, worm eating contest, and much more.

Children dress up and enter the parade of costumes at 2:00 and you could win a terrific prize in the Halloween Costume Contest.

“We are excited to once again hold our annual Halloween Haunt for the community. It’s great to have the support of community businesses to help make this year’s fund raising event even better” says Sheila Campbell, Children’s Program Coordinator. “We are adding a haunted house this year so come on out and join in the festivities.”

Tickets can be purchased at kdsc.bc.ca/traffic-pedestrian-safety/halloween-haunt/