RiverBlue film screening marks World Water Day in Kelowna

The Okanagan Basin Water Board and its Okanagan WaterWise program are celebrating World Water Day, March 22. A  special screening of the award-winning film RiverBlue begins at 7 p.m.  at Landmark Cinemas – Grand 10.

This award-winning documentary follows B.C.-based Mark Angelo, an internationally-celebrated rivers conservationist, as he explores the textile industry and the resulting pollution in waterways around the world. See one of the most compelling films on the fashion world and its impact on our water.

The screening is followed by a Q&A with the film’s director and Kelowna resident David McIlvride.

Tickets are $5. Details and tickets are available at https://okanaganriverblue.eventbrite.ca.

 

