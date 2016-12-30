Raise a glass to a vintage year

Pressing grapes is a delicate undertaking, as the pressure use to squeeze grapes must be gentle enough to avoid releasing bitter tannins from the seeds. A process the Portuguese still believe is best done by foot.

At a quinta that traces its winemaking back to 1882, I progress through a tasting from ruby to well-aged tawny port. Presented with a 1972 vintage to try, I savour the sweet elegant wine and muse how I came to be drinking wine almost as old as myself.

1972 was a vintage year in the Douro. With a warm growing season, the region saw an abundance of grapes of high quality and picked at the peak of ripeness. The resulting wine was of excellent quality. Samples were shipped to the labs of Douro & Port Wine Institute, and after tests and tastings, the wine regulator ratified the winemaker’s decision to declare a vintage wine.