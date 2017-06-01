Select Page

Quiet Stories from Canadian Places coming to Kelowna Museums

Posted by | Jun 1, 2017 | |

Quiet Stories from Canadian Places coming to Kelowna Museums

On June 2, the Kelowna Museums Society is opening a new exhibition featuring a series of paintings and new media works by artist Heather Cline. This new attraction, entitled Quiet Stories from Canadian Places, is a national touring exhibition created in response to Canada’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Cline’s work shifts the traditional role that painting has played in documenting history through official portraiture and pivotal historical moments, to documenting Canadian places that are significant to everyday people and simple moments. Over the past 10 years, Cline has been quietly gathering stories from communities across Canada, including Kelowna, collecting personal and regional histories. Using the experiences of everyday people as her inspiration, Cline documents Canadian places through sight, sound and memory, creating a “multiplicity of experience.”

Last fall the artist interviewed Kelowna residents, including Mayor Colin Basran, who shared personal memories of their homes and the community. Cline was inspired to paint some of the locations, connecting with the subject matter through other people’s reminiscences and experiences of place. The recollections featured in the exhibition are from a range of everyday people, from fruit pickers to school children.

The resulting exhibition, installed at the Okanagan Heritage Museum, features fifty paintings interspersed with audio stories that create a dynamic narrative space filled with images and soundscapes.

Quiet Stories from Canadian Places runs from June 2 to September 4 at the Okanagan Heritage Museum, 470 Queensway Ave, Kelowna, BC.

For more information visit www.heathercline.ca/projects/quiet-stories.

 

Related Post

Art in Action at Kelowna Museums celebrates their ...
Ballet Kelowna & Okanagan Symphony Orchestra ...
Vernon stages final performance in Kids Series: A ...

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus regular stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 26th year. Subscribe

Current Issue

Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards

 Art in Action at Kelowna Museums celebrates their ...
Ballet Kelowna & Okanagan Symphony Orchestra ...
Vernon stages final performance in Kids Series: A ...
Lake Country Art Gallery: Call for artists

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match