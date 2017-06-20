Progressive dinner and tasting on Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive
The wineries of Summerland's Bottleneck Drive are sending out an invitation to savour summer with them.
Guests can relax and enjoy a summer evening travelling along Summerland’s picturesque Bottleneck Drive during a guided three-course progressive dinner and tasting event, Friday, July 7 from 4 to 9 p.m.
“Summerland truly shines during those long summer evenings. This is going to be a great event travelling to three wineries, each of which is totally different from the other, while enjoying a delicious meal and sampling products from members of Bottleneck Drive,” says Bottleneck Drive President Christa-Lee McWatters-Bond.
Beginning with a guided trip from from the Ramada Inn or Penticton Lakeside Resort, guest will arrive at Summerland's Sumac Ridge Estate Winery for a sparkling reception and appetizers. A casual barbeque-style main course follows at Evolve Cellars looking out over stunning vineyards and Okanagan Lake. From there the tour travels to Saxon Estate Winery, set in pastoral prairie, for a selection of locally made sweet treats to cap the evening.
At each location enjoy meeting various Bottleneck Drive members and sampling their products, including award-winning wines, ciders and beer.
For more information and tickets visit www.bottleneckdrive.com or contact info@bottleneckdrive.com.
Be sure to watch for these Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards winning wines:
- Gewurztraminer 2015 Thornhaven Estates Winery - Best of Show White
- Brooklyn's Blend 2015 Thornhaven Estates Winery -Bronze
- Muscat Ottonel 2016 SummerGate Winery - Gold
- At First Blush 2015 Back Door Winery - Silver
- Gewurztraminer 2015 Back Door Winery - Bronze
- Behind Closed Doors Fortified Red 2013 Back Door Winery - Bronze
- Sauvignon Blanc 2016 Dirty Laundry Vineyard - Silver
- Woo Woo Vines Gewurztraminer 2015 Dirty Laundry Vineyard - Silver
- Riesling 2015 Dirty Laundry Vineyard - Bronze
- Kay Syrah 2014 Dirty Laundry Vineyard - Bronze
Cider
- Porter's Dry Summerland Heritage Cider Co Bronze