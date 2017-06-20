Select Page
Progressive dinner and tasting on Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive

The wineries of Summerland's Bottleneck Drive are sending out an invitation to savour summer with them.

Guests can relax and enjoy a summer evening travelling along Summerland’s picturesque Bottleneck Drive during a guided three-course progressive dinner and tasting event, Friday, July 7 from 4 to 9 p.m.

“Summerland truly shines during those long summer evenings. This is going to be a great event travelling to three wineries, each of which is totally different from the other, while enjoying a delicious meal and sampling products from members of Bottleneck Drive,” says Bottleneck Drive President Christa-Lee McWatters-Bond.

Beginning with a guided trip from from the Ramada Inn or Penticton Lakeside Resort, guest will arrive at Summerland's Sumac Ridge Estate Winery for a sparkling reception and appetizers. A casual barbeque-style main course follows at Evolve Cellars looking out over stunning vineyards and Okanagan Lake. From there the tour travels to Saxon Estate Winery, set in pastoral prairie, for a selection of locally made sweet treats to cap the evening.

At each location enjoy meeting various Bottleneck Drive members and sampling their products, including award-winning wines, ciders and beer.

For more information and tickets visit www.bottleneckdrive.com or contact info@bottleneckdrive.com.

Be sure to watch for these Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards winning wines:

  • Gewurztraminer 2015 Thornhaven Estates Winery - Best of Show White
  • Brooklyn's Blend 2015 Thornhaven Estates Winery -Bronze
  • Muscat Ottonel 2016 SummerGate Winery - Gold
  • At First Blush 2015 Back Door Winery - Silver
  • Gewurztraminer 2015 Back Door Winery - Bronze
  • Behind Closed Doors Fortified Red 2013 Back Door Winery - Bronze
  • Sauvignon Blanc 2016 Dirty Laundry Vineyard - Silver
  • Woo Woo Vines Gewurztraminer 2015 Dirty Laundry Vineyard - Silver
  • Riesling 2015 Dirty Laundry Vineyard - Bronze
  • Kay Syrah 2014 Dirty Laundry Vineyard  - Bronze

Cider

  • Porter's Dry Summerland Heritage Cider Co Bronze
Best-bcwine-gold-2017
Best-bcwine-silver-2017
Best-bcwine-bronze-2017

