Progressive dinner and tasting on Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive

The wineries of Summerland's Bottleneck Drive are sending out an invitation to savour summer with them.

Guests can relax and enjoy a summer evening travelling along Summerland’s picturesque Bottleneck Drive during a guided three-course progressive dinner and tasting event, Friday, July 7 from 4 to 9 p.m.

“Summerland truly shines during those long summer evenings. This is going to be a great event travelling to three wineries, each of which is totally different from the other, while enjoying a delicious meal and sampling products from members of Bottleneck Drive,” says Bottleneck Drive President Christa-Lee McWatters-Bond.

Beginning with a guided trip from from the Ramada Inn or Penticton Lakeside Resort, guest will arrive at Summerland's Sumac Ridge Estate Winery for a sparkling reception and appetizers. A casual barbeque-style main course follows at Evolve Cellars looking out over stunning vineyards and Okanagan Lake. From there the tour travels to Saxon Estate Winery, set in pastoral prairie, for a selection of locally made sweet treats to cap the evening.

At each location enjoy meeting various Bottleneck Drive members and sampling their products, including award-winning wines, ciders and beer.

For more information and tickets visit www.bottleneckdrive.com or contact info@bottleneckdrive.com.