Progress 2017: Spotlight on Okanagan Business

Watch for the Progress 2017 magazine coming out this week.

Progress 2017 brings you the latest from the following Okanagan businesses. We encourage you to support your communities by shopping local.

Back to Earth

Bags N All

Bannister GM

Baptist Housing | Village at Mill Creek

BMP Millwork

Boyd Autobody & Glass

Central Okanagan Counselling Services

Dilworth Homes

Downtown Vernon

Harmony Acura

Hotwire Electric

Illichmann's Meats, Sausages & Gourmet Foods

JC Bradley Jewellers

Lakeshore Vein & Aesthetics

MCL Real Estate Group

Pacific Timberworks

Pinnacle Roofing

Restore Vein & Skin Centre

Silver Star Mountain Resort

The Cottages on Osoyoos Lake

The Nature Trust of British Columbia

Theo's Restaurant

Tomtar Roofing & Sheet Metal

Trivium Contracting & Shade Sails

Be in our pages

Bring added credibility to your brand, and take advantage of the powerful engagement with our readers.

Advertisement features, or ‘advertorials’, can be submitted —or crafted by our professional writers— and enable you as an advertiser to use the voice, style AND TRUST of the magazine to tell the story of your business. Call Paul at 250-861-5399.

Annual Plans Okanagan businesses can extend their marketing reach with a full year plan. See the Choose your plan PDF for details on our package bundles.