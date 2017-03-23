Progress 2017: Spotlight on Okanagan Business

Watch for the Progress 2017 magazine coming out this week.
Progress 2017 brings you the latest from the following Okanagan businesses. We encourage you to support your communities by shopping local.
- Back to Earth
- Bags N All
- Bannister GM
- Baptist Housing | Village at Mill Creek
- BMP Millwork
- Boyd Autobody & Glass
- Central Okanagan Counselling Services
- Dilworth Homes
- Downtown Vernon
- Harmony Acura
- Hotwire Electric
- Illichmann's Meats, Sausages & Gourmet Foods
- JC Bradley Jewellers
- Lakeshore Vein & Aesthetics
- MCL Real Estate Group
- Pacific Timberworks
- Pinnacle Roofing
- Restore Vein & Skin Centre
- Silver Star Mountain Resort
- The Cottages on Osoyoos Lake
- The Nature Trust of British Columbia
- Theo's Restaurant
- Tomtar Roofing & Sheet Metal
- Trivium Contracting & Shade Sails
