Okanagan realtors battle it out on new TV series

Competition in Kelowna's hot real estate market is taking to the screen. The 13-part TV series Seller's Market, produced by Kelowna-based Visland Media, will air this fall on CHEK TV.

Seller's Market follows five top Okanagan real estate agents as the battle it out to win coveted listings. The series stars five Okanagan realtors: Dean Desrosiers, Luke Menkes, Darryl Reuter, Amanda Westrheim and Marika Wolf.

Each week the five agents compete with each other for a listing. After a walk-through of the property, and maybe a little bantering, the competing agents plead their case to the homeowner and try to win the listing.

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board reported more than $195 million in residential sales in July this year.

Visland Media is currently casting for season two of Sellers Market and looking for home sellers. To apply, see http://beontv.vislandmedia.com/

